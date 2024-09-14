Key Takeaways Arsenal have had countless legendary wingers stretch over several eras.

Despite not winning the Premier League since 2004, Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs of all time. They've dominated English football throughout different periods of time, with their team under manager Arsene Wenger considered one of the greatest teams ever.

Throughout every era, fans have travelled in their thousands to support the team. Nicknamed "Gooners", they always want to be made excited by energetic wingers who can get fans off their seats with quick skills, flashy moments and sheer individual brilliance.

Arsenal have had a plethora of players like this over the years, with some helping the team bring home silverware. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest wingers in the club's history; the list remarkably stretches from the 1920s to the present day, where current Gunners star Bukayo Saka is continuing to carve out his ever-growing legend at the Emirates with his continued impressive performances in the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign.

9 Greatest Wingers in Arsenal History Rank Player Years Playing For Arsenal 1. Robert Pires 2000-2006 2. George Armstrong 1961-1977 3. Marc Overmars 1997-2000 4. Freddie Ljungberg 1998-2007 5. Joe Hulme 1926-1938 6. John Radford 1964-1976 7. Bukayo Saka 2018-Present 8. Sylvain Wiltord 2000-2004 9. Theo Walcott 2006-2018

9 Theo Walcott

Played for Arsenal from 2006-2018

Close

The electric speedster. Theo Walcott was as entertaining as they came for wingers during the 'Barclays era'. Joining in 2006 for £5m, Walcott quickly became a consistent and reliable option on either flank, with his ability to stretch defenders wide quickly providing a new dimension to Wenger's attacking options.

However, his end product was impressive as well. By scoring 108 goals and picking up 73 assists in nearly 400 matches, the Southampton prodigy was world-class on his day. The major issue with the winger was his injury record, which – including an anterior cruciate ligament tear – stopped him from reaching his greatest potential.

Walcott's Arsenal Career Matches 397 Goals 108 Assists 73 Honours FA Cup (x3)

8 Sylvain Wiltord

Played for Arsenal from 2000-2004

Sylvain Wiltord was a key member of Arsenal's invincible squad. After arriving in 2000 from Bordeaux as one of the club's best players ever, the France international played as a second striker and right winger throughout his four-year spell at Highbury. His versatility – which also allowed him to play on the left flank – was crucial, with Wiltord forming an impressive partnership with legendary French striker Thierry Henry.

He scored 45 goals in 178 matches for the Gunners, winning two Premier League titles and two FA Cups in the process. The highlight of Wiltord's Arsenal career came at the end of the 2001/2002 season, as he scored the winning goal over Manchester United at Old Trafford to seal the double. Legendary in every sense.

Wiltord's Arsenal Career Matches 178 Goals 45 Assists 7 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x2)

7 Bukayo Saka

Played for Arsenal since 2018