Arsenal have made West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice their “top target as it stands” for the summer window at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen his Gunners squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to the Daily Mirror, Arteta wants to hold talks with Rice about a possible switch to the Gunners as soon as the season reaches its conclusion.

The 24-year-old is keen on staying in London and is interested in a switch to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Spanish head coach believes he can seal the deal and convince the West Ham captain, rated at £100m by the Irons, to move to north London in the upcoming transfer window.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Rice could be the “all-round midfield package” for whoever manages to secure his signature this year.

And the journalist believes Arsenal would prefer to sign Rice over Chelsea and England teammate Mason Mount, whom they have also shown an interest in.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Rice?

When speaking about Arsenal’s midfield targets this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they would still prefer Rice over Mount.

“Conversations are required on both fronts to determine how attainable each player is and their pricing.

“But Rice is Arsenal's top target as it stands. So, unless Mason Mount was available at a silly low price, which there is no sign of, then I think Rice stays as the top priority until such a time that it can't happen.”

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

As Jones mentioned, Arsenal have also shown an interest in Chelsea’s Mount, who is “already considering a move” to the Emirates Stadium, according to journalist Paul Brown, who recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are one of the clubs showing an interest in the Blues star, who is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Football.London reports that Arsenal are keeping an eye on the situation of Manchester City and Three Lions midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who could leave the Etihad Stadium for a fee of around £35m this summer.

However, it seems Rice is the Gunners’ top target, given Arteta’s desire to speak to the 41-cap England international at the end of the season.

And Arsenal will hope they can wrap up his signature sooner rather than later as they look to beat Premier League rivals to his services over the next few months.