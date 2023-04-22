Arsenal could make a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners will look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the centre of the park during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal remain the favourites to secure Rice’s signature in the upcoming transfer market, despite reported admiration from Newcastle United.

The Gunners’ interest is advanced, and the West Ham captain is thought to be excited at the prospect of a move to the Emirates Stadium to work under Arteta.

The same publication says that the Hammers are holding out for a fee of up to £100m as the Hammers look to secure maximum value out of a possible deal.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Rice is an admirer of Arteta, further enhancing his chances of a switch to north London.

But the journalist also believes that the duo’s embrace at the end of West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week shouldn’t be read into.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal and Rice?

When asked whether Rice and Arteta’s embrace will have any indication of what happens in the summer, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think so. I think fans like to read into that stuff.

“When you're not focused on a storyline, all of this happens anyway, but you don't notice it. When there's a link, everyone blows all of it up. Rice has probably embraced Arteta after every game they've played against West Ham since he was appointed.

“Ultimately, I still think Arsenal are one of the suitors for Rice, and I do anticipate them to go for him.”

Would Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, having shown his credentials as a top-class Premier League midfielder since his debut in 2017.

The 41-cap England international has made almost 240 appearances for the Irons, producing over 25 goal contributions from a holding midfield position.

The London-born star has been part of the Irons’ most successful period in recent history, having led the side to the Europa League and Europa Conference League semi-finals after securing back-to-back top-seven finishes in the Premier League.

However, an interview with the media whilst on World Cup duty indicated that Rice was ready to leave West Ham in a bid to be competing for trophies and Champions League football during his prime.

With Arsenal set for a spot in Europe’s premier club competition next season, it’s easy to see why Rice finds a switch across London an enticing prospect.