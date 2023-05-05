Arsenal could attempt to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo at the Emirates Stadium this summer after an unsuccessful pursuit during the January transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield options in his Gunners squad in the upcoming market.

Arsenal transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are still monitoring Caicedo as they consider a summer move for the Brighton star.

The 21-year-old recently signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium after publicly announcing he wanted to leave the Seagulls amid interest from the Gunners and Chelsea during the January transfer window.

It’s reported that a fee of £80m could be enough to secure the South American’s services this summer.

Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would keep an eye on the situation of Caicedo heading into the transfer window.

And Jacobs believes that the north London outfit’s interest in Caicedo alongside Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia could suggest the club is looking at two midfield additions this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Caicedo?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal could still come back in for Caicedo, even if the priority is Declan Rice. And they could go for Lavia as well.

“They won’t get all three, but it could indicate that they might be looking for two in the centre of the park when these targets are concrete.

“They’re looking at such a high volume of players because not all these deals are easy, particularly the ones involving Brighton.

“Roberto De Zerbi will not want a mass exodus, and Brighton will only sell on their terms.

“If Mac Allister goes early on, it’s not to say that Caicedo won't get sold, but it could become more of a saga. I think that Arsenal will look to plan and do their business early.

“If they sign Declan Rice, will there be a space for Caicedo? Or do you try and get Lavia, who might settle to be a squad player and maybe get fewer starts but be part of something special at Arsenal, including another Premier League push and Champions League football?

“So, I think the consideration going through Mikel Arteta’s mind will be why, if they don't win the Premier League, have they wobbled down the stretch? And who do they need for that extra quality and depth.”

How has Caicedo’s value increased ahead of a potential move to Arsenal?

Having impressed for Brighton during the second half of last season, Caicedo has taken his form into the current campaign, resulting in a stunning rise in value.

According to Transfermarkt, the 30-cap Ecuador international was rated at just €6m (just over £5m) last summer, indicating that he could have signed for a fraction of the prices touted now.

But in the stats provider's latest update, his value has rocketed up to €55m (just over £48m), showing how impressive his form has been under Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex Stadium this term.

Therefore, Arsenal will feel they must push the boat out to convince the Seagulls to part ways with arguably their most prized asset this summer.