Arsenal’s ex-youth prospect Serge Gnabry would be difficult to lure to the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming window, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will hope to bolster his Gunners squad over the next few months as he looks towards the club’s first Champions League campaign since 2016/17.

Arsenal transfer news – Serge Gnabry

According to BILD reporter Christian Falk (via Gooner News), Arsenal were interested in re-signing Gnabry before he signed a new contract at Bayern Munich last summer.

The Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor informed GIVEMESPORT last June that the wide man’s acquisition at the Emirates was possible, which backs up Falk’s comments.

But the German journalist says the north London outfit were priced out of a move for their former youth talent due to his excessive wage demands.

And the same publication reports the 27-year-old put pen to paper on a £325,000 per-week deal at the Allianz Arena last July, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

But following rumours that Bayern could now be willing to offload Gnabry, Jones believes that Premier League clubs will find it difficult to negotiate with the attacker, given that he wants to stay with the Bundesliga giants.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Gnabry?

Speaking about the possibility of a Premier League move for Gnabry, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If Bayern are open to a sale, that will pique some clubs’ interest in the Premier League.

“I think he's still going to be a tough get because everything I'm hearing suggests that he doesn't want to leave.

“That's going to make the whole situation more difficult, and it could drag out, meaning those clubs could be better off pursuing other targets.”

What has former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said about Gnabry?

Having failed to break into the first team during his time at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal cut their losses and sold Gnabry to Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016.

The 41-cap Germany international has gone on to make a career for himself in his homeland, which hasn’t surprised his former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

“We worked very hard with him for six months, and he went out with the German national team, Under-21s, and Bayern made a deal with Werder Bremen,” Wenger to beIN Sports (via MailOnline).

“He wanted to sign in the end, didn't want to extend his contract (with Arsenal), and I was very sad.

“But we couldn't get over the line with him because I knew he would have a great career.”

Given Arsenal have shown an interest in re-signing Gnabry, the north London outfit will regret their decision to let him leave in the first place.

And it looks unlikely that he’ll be plying his trade at the Emirates anytime soon, given his desire to remain at Bayern.