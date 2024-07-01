Highlights Arsenal are eyeing Viktor Gyokeres as a potential striker signing.

Arsenal are interested in signing a new striker in the summer months in a bid to bolster their attacking department and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested the north London club are potentially waiting until the concluding stages of the window to snare a deal.

Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah are not of the standard that Mikel Arteta and Co need them to be, especially if they are to rival Manchester City for the Premier League title for the third season on the trot.

Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres Latest

Scored 43 goals in 50 appearances in 2023/24

Close

This summer presents the perfect opportunity to alleviate their goalscoring troubles by investing in a centre forward who is young, potent and ready to hit the ground running in the English top flight.

Sporting CP’s Gyokeres, formerly of Coventry City, was in red-hot form for his current employers in 2023/24, plundering a grand total of 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 343-game senior club career, Gyokeres has scored 166 goals and plundered a further 52 assists.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are likely to be busy in the transfer window with the imposing Swede, 26, being eyed as one of their marquee signings.

Tall, agile and a natural-born finisher, Gyokeres could be the perfect replacement for Benjamin Sesko, who the Gunners lost out on with him signing a new contract at RB Leipzig. The capital club’s transfer activity has been idle thus far, but a new striker remains at the top of their priority list.

Gyokeres, Jesus, Nketiah - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Gyokeres Jesus Nketiah Minutes 2,915 1,482 1,073 Goals 29 4 5 Assists 10 5 2 Shots per game 3.5 2 1.4 Pass success rate (%) 74 81 79.9 Aerials won per game 1.9 0.6 0.9 Overall rating 8.00 6.89 6.53

Romano: Viktor Gyokeres Situation is ‘Quite Interesting’

Sporting want €100m for the striker’s signature

When quizzed about Arsenal’s interest in both Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, Romano suggested that both situations are ‘quite interesting’. In terms of the former, the transfer expert insisted that Arteta and Co could wait until the latter stages of the window to close a deal as, by then, his price tag may have decreased. Romano said:

“I think it could be an interesting situation for all the clubs looking for strikers around Europe, and not only Europe, maybe also with Saudi for example. I still remember last summer, there was strong interest from Saudi for Victor Osimhen. So for both Gyokeres and Osimhen, the situation is quite interesting. For Gyokeres, Sporting still want a release clause. They want a package of €100m (£85m) for Victor Gyokeres. "This is an expensive deal, and this is why Arsenal have shown interest in the recent months but, at the moment, are still not advancing, because they want to understand how much is going to be the final package. We know that sometimes, in the market, the price can change. In June, you have a price, and then in July and August, it can change. So let's see what Arsenal will decide to do.”

Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Riccardo Calafiori

Juventus and Liverpool also admirers

Not only are Arteta and his entourage looking to add a centre forward to their ranks in the coming weeks but reinforcements in the back line would also not go amiss - and Bologna gem, who shone for Italy at Euro 2024, is admired by the north London-based outfit.

According to Romano, Calafiori’s preference is to join Juventus this summer, who have recently appointed former Bologna chief Thiago Motta. The veteran, famous for his unorthodox 2-7-2 formation, is keen to reunite with the sought-after defender and will provide stern competition for Arsenal and other would-be buyers.

Able to play centrally and also on the left-hand side of the defence, the youngster could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the right price. Liverpool and Richard Hughes are also keen admirers of the 22-year-old, who has three years left on his current deal.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/07/2024