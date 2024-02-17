Highlights Arsenal's attacking prowess shines through in a dominant 5-0 victory against Burnley, moving them into second place in the Premier League.

The Gunners have scored 11 goals in their last two Premier League matches, showcasing their firepower and offensive capabilities under Mikel Arteta.

With the race for the title heating up, Arsenal's five-star performance keeps them on pace with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Arsenal moved into second place in the Premier League table with a 5-0 hammering of Vincent Kompany's Burnley at Turf Moor. A Bukayo Saka brace and goals from Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz sealed another impressive victory for the north London side.

Mikel Arteta's men smashed six goals past West Ham in their previous Premier League outing as the attacking players look to have clicked in recent weeks. A 3-1 win at the Emirates over Liverpool two weeks prior to the rout at Burnley instilled confidence in the players that they could compete in the title race.

Manchester City hadn't yet played when the full-time whistle blew in Arsenal's game, meaning the champions were three points behind Arteta's side, but with two games in hand. Liverpool had already registered an impressive away success of their own with a 4-1 win at Brentford in the early kick-off.

The race to become Premier League champions looks to be between the three aforementioned sides, and the Gunners made sure they kept pace at the top with a five-star performance.

Goals galore for Mikel Arteta's Gunners

Kai Havertz rounded off a sensational Arsenal display

Goals have been more than easy for the team to come by in recent weeks as already stated. The five goals put past James Trafford made it 11 in the last two Premier League games for Arsenal. They didn't have to wait long for the first on the day, either.

In only the fourth minute of the game, Odegaard thumped a long range effort into the bottom corner after some good work from Gabriel Martinelli down the right side. Saka then added the next two goals, with the first coming from the penalty spot.

The English winger added a stunning third for the Gunners as he smashed a right-footed effort into the roof of Trafford's net. With the home side reeling and struggling to carve out any opportunities of their own, the visitors made it four as Belgian forward, Trossard, placed a shot into the far corner with his weaker foot.

Havertz, who has struggled in front of goals at times in his debut season at the club, put the cherry on the cake with the fifth. It was all too much for one Claret fan, who reacted in hilarious fashion. See that video below.

More to follow.