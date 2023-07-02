Arsenal are "happy to sell" Folarin Balogun this summer, Gunners insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has made it clear that he will not be going out on loan again, so a permanent move away from the Emirates is starting to look increasingly likely.

Arsenal transfer news — Folarin Balogun

Dharmesh Sheth recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Balogun is attracting interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

The Sky Sports reporter has also revealed that Arsenal want a whopping £50m for the 21-year-old after his impressive loan spell at Reims last season.

The Sun, however, claims that the Gunners are ready to do business at £35m, which is still a lot of money.

Balogun really excelled during his time at Reims, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

Teamnewsandtix says the Gunners are open to selling Balogun this summer but thinks they may struggle to get the sort of money they are looking for.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Arsenal insider said: "Balogun is weird because in the last couple of days, two stories have come out with different prices that Arsenal are willing to accept. As far as I know, Arsenal are happy to sell him.

"It's a decision I'm also on board with personally, not that that overly matters, but yeah, it's about what price point and who's looking at him. And obviously with price point, it depends on who's looking. I mean, we can say we want £40m, for example, but if you're only getting Ligue 1 teams looking at him and their names aren't PSG, they're not going to pay £40m. It's just not going to happen. So the price will be judged by who's looking."

Who could Folarin Balogun join this summer?

If Balogun does decide to leave the Emirates, he may have options.

According to The Sun, Palace are keen on the USA international, while Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan are big admirers of the player.

However, it is hard to imagine any of those clubs forking out £50m or even £35m on Balogun.

Inter, for example, are trying to take Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on another loan, as reported by The Telegraph, suggesting that they do not have too much money to spend in this transfer window.

It means Arsenal will probably have to lower their asking price if Balogun is to get a permanent move this summer. If not, he is likely to remain with Mikel Arteta's squad after warning his employers that he is unwilling to depart on a temporary basis again.

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again," he was recently quoted as saying by BBC Sport.