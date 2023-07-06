Arsenal need a 30-goal-a-season striker at the Emirates Stadium in the vein of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, according to Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are looking to bolster the north London outfit’s squad following their qualification for this season’s Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

Arsenal’s primary focus during the summer transfer market has been improving their midfield and defensive options, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber all having or being on the verge of signing at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners are credited with an interest in several centre-forward options, with Arteta potentially looking to give Gabriel Jesus some competition to retain the starting number nine role.

Earlier this year, reports in Italy linked Arsenal with a summer switch for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could leave Juventus due to the Turin giants’ financial struggles.

Meanwhile, The Athletic claims that Arsenal join Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Newcastle United in tracking the progress of Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus, who is due to depart the Johan Cruyff Arena before the end of the transfer window.

The rumours come amid speculation that Folarin Balogun’s time at Arsenal could be up after the 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Ligue 1 with Reims last term.

And Petit “would love” to see Kane, who will only be sold for an upfront fee of £100m, at Arsenal and has talked up the abilities of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

What has Petit said about Arsenal?

Speaking exclusively to DAZN Bet, Petit said: "I know Osimhen is a great player, and he has said it is his dream to play in England, but there will be so many great clubs that are interested in signing him this year.

"I would love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal. I know people will laugh at that, but he started his career at Arsenal before joining Spurs as a youngster. There’s always so much speculation about him every summer, but Arsenal need a striker that can score at least 30 goals, and there are not that many on the market."

What next for Arsenal?

Arteta and Edu’s focus will now be on identifying other areas of the squad they can strengthen before the Premier League gets underway in August.

With Bukayo Saka having to play in a staggering 48 games last term, the Gunners could add more depth in their wide forward department to afford the 21-year-old England star a rest.

Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson make up Arteta’s alternative winger options, but a top-class addition such as Moussa Diaby and Raphinha could be sought after.

Arsenal are looking forward to their first appearance in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season and will hope their squad depth has enough to cope with the added games this term.

But signing a top-class centre-forward in the vein of Osimhen or Kane would improve the Gunners’ chances of success this season, ahead of what promises to be an exciting campaign for the club.