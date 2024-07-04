Highlights Arsenal target Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori as a new centre-back, with Chelsea and Liverpool also interested.

Bologna are demanding a €50 million transfer fee with 40/50% of the figure going to his former club, Basel.

Nico Williams from Athletic Club, who has a €42 million release clause, is another potential forward addition.

Arsenal are looking to sign a new centre-back this summer and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori has emerged as their priority target and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that the defender’s Serie A employers are wanting to receive around €50 million for his signature.

Mikel Arteta is blessed with one of the best centre-back partnerships in Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba - widely considered as two of the best central defenders in world football - but adding a young back-up is at the top of their priority list this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal kept the best defensive record of any Premier League club in 2023/24, conceding just 29 goals in 38 outings.

Beyond the aforementioned duo, Arsenal’s options are threadbare. Both Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior are capable of playing in the heart of the back line, but they are best off deployed in the wider areas.

Calafiori ‘Open’ to Arsenal Switch This Summer

Bologna demanding around €50 million

On the back of a more-than-impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Luciano Spalletti’s Italy, Calafiori’s stock has grown exponentially with Arsenal’s London rivals, Chelsea, having offered him an 'important salary', while Liverpool are also keen admirers of the Italian.

Providing an update on the centre-back’s current situation, Romano suggested that Bologna and Arsenal’s pre-existing relationship is positive thanks to their previous dealings regarding now-Gunners right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“The relationship between Arsenal and Bologna is a very good relationship. They already did the deal for Takehiro Tomiyasu years ago, and the relationship is very good.

Romano also stated that his Serie A employers are keen to receive a fee in the ballpark of €50 million, given that around 40/50 percent of any transfer fee will be sent to his former club, Basel, as part of their initial agreement.

The respected Italian transfer expert did insist, though, that Calafiori is open to a move to north London after Arsenal presented their promising, Arteta-led project to the youngster in question.

“Bologna want around €50 million for Ricardo Calafiori, not just because he's a fantastic talent, but also because they have to give around 40/50% of the future sale, so a big percentage, to Basel, the Swiss club that signed Ricardo Calafiori years ago. So this is the situation, Arsenal have presented their project to the player, and the player is open to joining them now.”

A five-cap Italy international, the 2002-born ace has proven his ability to perform at the top level of European football and the prospect of plying his trade in the Champions League with a club the size and stature of Arsenal may be too difficult to turn down.

Arsenal ‘Hold Talks’ With Athletic Club for Nico Williams

Winger boasts release clause of £42m

Another star that has dazzled in Germany this summer, Nico Williams, is also being targeted by the north London-based outfit. Arsenal, this summer, are keen to sign a new forward ahead of an all-important 2024/25 campaign and Athletic Club’s Williams, 21, has emerged as a potential addition.

In 2023/24 alone, the fleet-footed Spaniard scored eight goals and plundered an eye-catching 19 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions and his red-hot form has transpired into Spain’s Euro 2024 venture, with him notching one goal and an assist apiece thus far.

Williams, Saka, Martinelli - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Williams Saka Martinelli Minutes 2,283 2,937 2,031 Goals 5 16 6 Assists 11 9 4 Shots per game 1.8 3.1 1.7 Dribbles per game 2.8 1.4 1.1 Key passes per game 1.5 2.6 1.3 Overall rating 7.16 7.67 6.89

With a release clause of £42 million, the winger is currently focused on his international duty before deciding the next step of his domestic career. Whether Pamplona-born Williams would worm his way into the starting line-up straight away remains unclear, but he’d be a shrewd addition regardless.

All statistics per WhoScored