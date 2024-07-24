Highlights Arsenal's transfer window had sparked to life with a deal 'essentially done' for Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

All agreements are in place for Calafiori's move to Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori is expected to join Arsenal for pre-season USA tour, signalling the capture of a top target for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's transfer window appears to have finally taken off after a quiet period throughout the summer seeing only loan goalkeeper David Raya's move made permanent from Brentford - with Riccardo Calafiori finally set to move to the Gunners from Bologna after weeks of talks, according to reports.

The Italian defender has been on the Gunners' shortlist for a number of weeks after a superb EURO 2024 campaign for Italy in Germany, and with the club needing a new central defender to offer backup to William Saliba and Gabriel after their formidable season in north London, they seem to have finally got a deal over the line for the Italian breakthrough star - with David Ornstein claiming that everything is 'essentially done' in a deal that would see the former Roma star move to the English capital.

Calafiori to Arsenal 'Essentially Done' - Ornstein

The defender will link up with Arsenal on their pre-season tour

The report from The Athletic's Ornstein states that all agreements are now in place for Calafiori's transfer to the Emirates Stadium - with a move edging ever closer by drawing into its final stages.

The defender will still need to complete his medical and sign on the dotted line in north London, though Ornstein believes that a deal is 'essentially done' - and it seems imminent that Mikel Arteta's priority defender target will join the club over the coming days.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 -10th Assists 5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 1st Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

If everything goes to plan, it is expected that Calafiori will join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the USA, with the Gunners set to face Manchester United, Bournemouth and Liverpool in North America over the coming days - and it will give Calafiori a huge chance to test himself against fellow, elite Premier League opposition.

After impressing at centre-back during EURO 2024 despite Italy's elimination from the tournament - which led to praise that dubbed him as world-class - Arteta made Calafiori his top target, and now he appears to have landed his man with just over a month until the transfer deadline.

Calafiori's Versatility Could be Key for Arsenal

The Italian has been superb for club and country in recent years

It will be tough for Calafiori to come into the central defensive fold alongside Gabriel and Saliba, with the duo being a huge reason as to why Arsenal conceded the least amount of goals in the top-flight last season with just 29 conceded past them in 38 games.

There may be a space at left-back, however. Oleksandr Zinchenko didn't exactly have the best season of his career last time out, and with Kieran Tierney likely to be surplus to requirements, the Scot's exit could push Calafiori to left-back - where he started his career before his switch to the back four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori has made just six appearances for Italy - with two of those coming at EURO 2024.

Jurrien Timber could throw a spanner in the works in that regard, but the Dutchman has only just come back from a season-long injury - and having only joined from Ajax before picking up the knee setback on his debut, he may take a bit of time to assimilate to the Premier League in terms of match fitness.

Regardless, most of Arteta's signings over the past three seasons have been ideal for Arsenal - including the likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Ben White and Gabriel - and there is no reason to doubt that Calafiori will be the same for the Spaniard.

