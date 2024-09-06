Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have had quite a quiet summer this time around, after splashing the cash vastly over the past three summer transfer windows - with the Gunners now firmly becoming one of the top teams to beat in the Premier League.

Having finished second in the top-flight, Arsenal are one of the most feared sides in the division - but plans are in place for the club to add more top targets to their side in the coming windows, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - and that could see Gabriel Martinelli replaced in the starting XI by Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, with the Gunners wanting a left-winger as a priority.

Arsenal Spent Little Via Net Spend This Summer

The Gunners had three star incomings and three star outgoings

Arsenal only signed Riccardo Calafiori, David Raya and Mikel Merino as their major purchases, before Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling moved to north London on loan on deadline day.

Nico Williams's La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 7th Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.8 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 7.16 1st

However, their additions were offset by the sales of Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale - leaving the Gunners spending a pittance compared to windows gone by. But they could be tempted to splash some more cash in the coming windows - and Jacobs suggests that the Gunners want Williams, who was linked with Barcelona earlier on Friday for £52.3million, to replace Martinelli to take them to that next level.

Jacobs: Williams on Arsenal's Radar 'For Some Time'

Nico Williams was superb for Bilbao and Spain last season

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Arsenal are looking for a left-sided starter and a right-wing backup for Bukayo Saka in the coming windows, though it does remain to be seen what the future holds for Martinelli, with Jacobs claiming that the Brazilian could be replaced with a better talent in 2025. He said:

"Arsenal are looking for two things in wide areas. Number one - a left-sided winger or forward, who can be a regular starter and can contribute goals and assists. "[Raheem] Sterling could be one option, but of course, Nico Williams is another that has been on their radar for quite some time. The terms of that deal just need to be more affordable if Arsenal are to pull the trigger, but they want a starter on the left-hand side. "Sterling either has to show that he can compete and/or supplant [Gabriel] Martinelli - or Arsenal in a year's time may strengthen in that position with a younger name, or somebody that can actually be above Martinelli in the pecking order, at least on paper. "Then, the other thing they want to do is have more of a squad player or a backup to Bukayo Saka, to alleviate his burden."

Martinelli and Williams Would Offer Superb Depth

Martinelli joined Arsenal back in 2019 from lesser-known Brazilian side Ituano for a fee of around £6million, with six goals in 17 league appearances for the regional side. Initially set to be a youth team player, Martinelli was quickly capable of playing in the first-team - and burst onto the scene under Unai Emery after scoring his first two goals in his first start for the club, less than three months after he joined.

Since then, Martinelli has slowly but surely become a first-team starter for the Gunners - and hit a career-high 15 strikes in the 2022/23 season, where like many of Arsenal's young squad, he proved his worth by venturing on a title hunt before falling at the final hurdle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has four goals in 21 games for Spain's national team.

He doesn't have quite as much potential as Saka, and suffered a slight blip last season with just six goals in the Premier League in 35 games, as Leandro Trossard was preferred at times. But Martinelli is still only 23 years of age, and it would take another young winger to replace him in the mix.

As aforementioned, Williams - dubbed 'astonishing' - could be that man after a vastly impressive EURO 2024 campaign with Spain, but the Bilbao star will be coming under vast interest from other clubs over the next few windows before deciding his best move.

Related Exclusive: Arsenal Could 'Have Chance' to Sign £50m Star Next Year Arsenal have refused to rule out reigniting their interest in Nico Williams at the end of the season

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-09-24.