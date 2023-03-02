Adrian Durham has claimed Arsenal have been extremely lucky this season.

Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a terrific 4-0 victory over Everton.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and a brace from Gabriel Martinelli sealed a brilliant win at the Emirates to cement their status as title favourites.

With 13 league matches remaining, the Gunners are expected to go on to win their first title since 2003/04.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost just three matches this season and have been a joy to watch all campaign.

If they end up beating Manchester City to the Premier League trophy, they will have fully deserved it.

Well, that would be the opinion of pretty much everyone.

Apart from talkSPORT host, Adrian Durham, it seems.

On Wednesday night, following their 4-0 win over Everton, Durham went on a rant about how the north London side have been extremley lucky this season.

“Well Arsenal are good, no question about that," he began.

“But the definition of lucky is something that goes in your favour that you don’t control. It’s a wonderful thing, we all love a bit of luck now and then, Arsenal are having a huge amount of it just lately.”

11 examples of how Arsenal have been 'lucky'

He then went on to list 11 examples of how they've been lucky.

“There was no Casemiro when they faced United, [Moises] Caicedo and [Alexis] Mac Allister didn’t play when the Gunners went to Brighton, [Luis] Diaz was injured for Liverpool in the first half at the Emirates.

“No [Dejan] Kulusevski for the north London derby at home, no [James] Maddison when they went to Leicester at the weekend. In injury time at Aston Villa, an Arsenal shot hits the bar and goes in off the goalkeeper whereas a Villa shot hits the bar, goes away to safety.

“No Rodrigo [Bentancur] when they went to Spurs, [Joao] Palhinha will be suspended for Fulham when they meet a week on Sunday and tonight, it’s just that little bit too soon for [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin to return.

“Little things make big points and they’re falling right into Arsenal’s lap. The joke is over now, no team deserves this much luck, it’s ridiculous.”

Of course, the majority of football fans are going to disagree with Durham - especially Arsenal supporters.

And one of his colleagues at talkSPORT - and Gooner - Laura Woods fired back on Twitter.

She tweeted: “Let’s be honest…you can make a case like this for or against any team in any league in the history of football if you really have a lot of time on your hands and a secret Arsenal fetish.”

Well said, Laura.