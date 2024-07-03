Highlights Arsenal are interested in Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old played a breakthrough season in Serie A and impressed for Italy at Euro 2024.

Arsenal yet to start negotiations for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Arsenal are eyeing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori with Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggesting the Gunners are showing ‘the most concrete’ interest among the clubs outside Italy.

The Italian football insider indicates that several clubs outside Serie A have expressed their interest in the promising centre-back.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italy, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori revealed that Calafiori is unlikely to move to Juventus this summer as ‘he will probably go to a different market.’

Calafiori, praised for his ‘extraordinary’ performances at Euro 2024 by former defender Gianluca Zambrotta, has caught the eye of many clubs with his impressive displays for club and country over the past 12 months.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT last week, Fabrizio Romano described Calafiori as ‘one of the best left-foot defenders available on the market’ and revealed that Arsenal have made an enquiry to understand his situation this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season as they look to mount another Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners are yet to make their first summer signing, but several are expected, including a new attacker and central midfielder to play alongside last year’s record signing Declan Rice.

The Gunners Eye Italy Star

Bologna could lose their key man

Calafiori earned his first call-up to a major international tournament after an impressive season with Bologna – the 22-year-old helped the club finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League.

Excelling under manager Thiago Motta, multiple Bologna starlets had breakthrough seasons last campaign, including Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee and the newest Switzerland star Dan Ndoye.

Calafiori, who has been labelled as 'outrageously classy', helped Bologna maintain the third-best defence in Serie A last season – the club conceded only 32 goals in 38 matches.

One of the hottest defenders in Europe at the moment, Calafiori is unlikely to pursue a move to another Serie A side this summer, according to Bologna technical director Sartori.

The 22-year-old previously faced interest from Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli, but multiple Premier League clubs are also keeping an eye on his situation.

GMS have previously reported that Chelsea and Tottenham showed interest in Calafiori earlier this summer, but Arsenal, according to Di Marzio, now seem to have the ‘most concrete interest.’

Riccardo Calafiori Bologna Stats (2023-24) Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 2,796

Arsenal Linked with Johan Bakayoko

Yet to Start Negotiations

Arsenal are yet to start negotiations for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as the Gunners are still ‘taking their time’ in the winger market, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GMS.

Bakayoko, who faces interest from the Premier League for a second consecutive summer, could finally be on the move this transfer window after impressing in the Eredivisie last season.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in 33 Eredivisie matches as he led PSV to the league title.

Related Arsenal ‘In Negotiations’ Over Deal for £173,000-a-Week Man Mikel Arteta has impressed at Arsenal since taking charge in 2019

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-07-24.