Arsenal will continue to show interest in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan when he becomes a free agent this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the German midfielder, but Sheth expects Gundogan to have plenty of suitors if he leaves City.

Arsenal transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

One of the criticisms lodged against Mikel Arteta's side throughout their ultimately unsuccessful title challenge, was the lack of experience they held within the ranks.

Jorginho did arrive from London rivals Chelsea during the January transfer window for £12 million, with some claiming it could be the transfer that helps see Arsenal across the line.

Alas, it proved futile in the end, as the north Londoners gave up their lead at the top of the table, eventually finishing second to champions City.

However, having come so close last season, Arsenal look set to target players with the required experience that will be able to take their title hopes to the next level, starting with treble-winning captain Gundogan.

It's suggested in a report by The Guardian that Arsenal are among the favourites to land the former Borussia Dortmund star, when his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

Pocketing a reported £140,000 per week, it's claimed Gundogan has been offered a contract extension with the Blues, but is currently weighing up his options before making a decision.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Gundogan to Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said: "Gundogan is a very interesting one. Mikel Arteta knows him very well from his time at Manchester City when he was assistant to Pep Guardiola, so there is definite interest there.

"You just wonder what's going through the mind of Gundogan, is he thinking, I've achieved everything that I want to and can achieve at Manchester City, so it’s time for a new challenge, maybe a longer contract elsewhere?

"There's talk of Barcelona as well, on a free transfer, but he holds all the cards here. Manchester City want him to stay, but he's a free agent, though and very, very soon he can go wherever he wants to.”

Who else is targeting Gundogan this summer?

As alluded to by Sheth, Barcelona have held a long-time interest in Gundogan's services, with the Catalan side one of the clubs trying to pry him away from Manchester.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona have improved their original two-year proposal to Gundogan by extending it to a three-year contract, something the midfielder is said to be interested in.

Elsewhere, FootMercarto reported earlier this month that Gundogan had been subject to an offer from Saudi Arabia, but was unlikely to agree on a move to the Middle East.

Instead, it looks as if Gundogan will remain in Europe for the next couple of years at least, with City, Barcelona and Arsenal all jostling for his services.