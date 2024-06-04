Highlights Arsenal are considering young striker Benjamin Sesko, who scored 14 Bundesliga goals last season, to bolster their striking ranks.

If a potential deal for Sesko falls through, the Gunners are also eyeing stars like Evan Ferguson, Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee.

Ben Jacobs says the Importance of having multiple targets will enhance recruitment strategy.

Arsenal's hunt for a striker is beginning to pick up the pace with more and more names being mentioned as they head into the transfer window on the back of another strong season - but despite Benjamin Sesko being labelled as one of their main targets, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that there are four or five names on their list with Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson being one of them.

The Gunners kept the pace with Manchester City at the top of the table all the way until the final day of the Premier League season, where they fell just two points short in the chase for their first piece of silverware. The need for a striker has always been at the forefront of fans' minds after Gabriel Jesus failed to perform throughout the campaign, and Sesko has been linked with a move to signing a future star.

Arsenal: Striker Transfer Latest

Arsenal are in desperate need of a striker

The young Slovenian has a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig, where he scored 14 Bundesliga goals this season in just 31 games - and with the clause totalling £55million, it is an expensive outlay for one player who has only had a single campaign in Europe's top five divisions.

But at the age of just 21, Sesko has proven for RB Salzburg and sister club Leipzig that he knows where the net is an by following a similar career path to Erling Haaland, Arsenal could snap up a bargain in the long run.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 14 2nd Assists 2 =8th Shots Per Game 1.5 4th xG Difference 5.98 1st Match rating 6.83 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

He's not the only other striker to have been linked; the Gunners are long-term admirers of stars such as Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic, but with Sesko they would be adding a youngster who has a lot of time to grow in their ranks and that could prove beneficial in future seasons.

Jacobs: Zirkzee "One to Watch"

The Gunners have multiple backup options in their ranks

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Arsenal could instead push for another striker if a deal for Sesko doesn't come off - with Ferguson alongside two other European stars named. He said:

"In addition, they still have Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson and Joshua Zirkzee on their list. "Zirkzee, most believe, will end up at Milan, but that could be one to watch if he doesn't. And people kind of don't realise sometimes that you have to have four or five names, and the four or five names should not be construed as backups. "The biggest strengths in recruitment is being able to pick four or five, all of which you think can work and succeed and thrive."

Sesko Could Rival Other Premier League Strikers

There are plenty of top strikers in the Premier League

With Jesus only scoring four goals in the Premier League this season and fellow striker Eddie Nketiah only adding five to his tally - with three of those coming in one game against basement side Sheffield United - there is a need for a striker to come in when you consider the fact that Arsenal's competition in the Premier League boasts Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak as their main stars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's two front men only scored nine Premier League goals between them - a tally Erling Haaland reached after nine games

The Gunners need someone of their ilk to lead the line and with their youthful side starting to unearth new experiences in European competitions as they grow older, Sesko could be the next piece of their jigsaw.

