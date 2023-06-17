Arsenal are in talks with Folarin Balogun about his future at the club amid interest from Italy, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Balogun enjoyed a successful loan spell in Ligue 1 last season, but Sheth believes now could be the time for him to depart the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

After a stellar season out on loan at French club Stade Reims, speculation surrounding Balogun's Arsenal future is continuing to grow.

It's claimed by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti that Juventus have earmarked the potent striker as a potential summer purchase, having been impressed with his development across the last 12 months.

The Tweet from Galetti claims that Juventus could approach Arsenal for the USMNT international's signature, should the Turin-based outfit wave goodbye to Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

As such, it could be that regular game time presents itself elsewhere for Balogun, with Arsenal rumoured to be considering the striker's departure.

A report from earlier in the year detailed that Arsenal are hopeful of landing a fee in the region of £50 million, should they green-light his exit, with the north Londoners confident he can develop into one of Europe's best finishers.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Balogun leaving Arsenal?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth indicated there could be activity surrounding Balogun in the summer transfer window.

On the 21-year-old, Sheth said: "Folarin Balogun is an interesting one. I'm told that there have been talks between Balogun’s representatives and the Arsenal hierarchy about his future. Balogun has got to that stage of his career where he's been on loan for a season at Reims and he has played really, really well getting 21 goals in the league last season. He wants regular first-team football now, he's got the taste for it.”

How did Balogun perform while on loan?

One of the unlikely standout stars of the 2022/23 season, Balogun shone for Reims while on loan, netting a combined total of 22 goals across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

As alluded to by Sheth, that figure included 21 league goals, which turned out to be the fourth-highest total across the division last season (BBC Sport).

On the back of his solid showings for the Ligue 1 outfit, the New York City-born star finished the campaign with a WhoScored rating of 6.90 - the third-highest across the Reims squad.

While an asking price of £50 million may prove to be somewhat of a stretch for Arsenal, there is no doubt Balogun will have plenty of suitors, should he become available this summer.