Arsenal interim sporting director Jason Ayto is considered a leading candidate to take up the role permanently and replace Edu, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

Ayto reportedly has growing internal support to continue in the role after stepping in to cover for the Brazilian in November, having impressed Arsenal’s ownership during his first two months in the job.

According to Mokbel, Ayto is now being viewed as a genuine contender for the vacancy, with Bayer Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes and Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe also under consideration.

Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth and ex-Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky have also been linked with the role but were not named as potential contenders.

Jason Ayto Leading Race to Replace Edu

Arsenal impressed with the 39-year-old's work

According to Mokbel, Ayto has made ‘quite an impression’ behind the scenes at Arsenal and is now being tipped to take on the role permanently.

Arsenal’s ownership are said to have been impressed with the 39-year-old’s work since he replaced Edu, who announced his shock departure in November.

The Brazilian, who cited a desire to ‘pursue a different challenge’ as the reason for his exit, has been pivotal in Arsenal’s resurgence in the Premier League and their successful recruitment strategy.

Edu’s efforts have helped the Gunners secure multiple standout deals in recent seasons, including the arrivals of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

His departure was reportedly received as a ‘huge shock’ at the Emirates at this stage of the season and came as a surprise to Mikel Arteta, who had a strong working relationship with the Brazilian.

Edu is currently on gardening leave before taking up an anticipated global role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ portfolio of clubs, which includes Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 2 Goals scored 39 Goals conceded 18 Points per game 2.00

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.