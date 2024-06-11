Highlights Arsenal are still undecided on a new striker - internally discussing options with Mikel Arteta, Fabrizio Romano confirms.

Arsenal fans are expectant of a striker in the coming weeks as the Premier League season draws closer and closer, with a talisman high on the wishlist of Gunners' faithful - but Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that club chiefs still haven't decided who their new striker will be, with many names still on their list alongside internal discussions with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal came mightily close to the Premier League title last season, taking Manchester City all the way until the final day though it was in vein as the Cityzens beat West Ham at home to hoist the trophy aloft for the fourth season in a row. They are getting closer, and it doesn't seem like long until a Premier League trophy is finally returned to north London after a twenty-year hiatus. A striker could be key to that - and Arteta and his staff are said to be internally discussing who will come in over the summer.

Arsenal: Striker Transfer Hunt Latest

The Gunners are in the market for a talisman

Reports earlier in the month suggested that Arsenal were the frontrunners for Benjamin Sesko's signature, with the RB Leipzig striker having a release clause of £55million. A debut season in the Bundesliga at just 20 years old yielded 14 goals, which led to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also being interested in securing his signature.

But the Slovenian signed a new deal on Tuesday morning with the idea that he wanted to know where his future lied ahead of EURO 2024, where he will spearhead his country's attack in Group C alongside England, Denmark and Serbia.

Elsewhere, Viktor Gyokeres, Dusan Vlahovic and Evan Ferguson amongst a whole host of others have been linked but with a huge fee to spend on a striker that could make or break success next season, the Gunners appear to be taking their time.

Romano: "Arsenal Haven't Decided Yet"

A painstaking process will hopefully yield results

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that the Gunners are pressing on in their bid to secure a striker but are taking their time internally - which has led to delays on certain players including Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. He said:

"There are many names. They have not decided yet who is the striker that they will get in the summer, so they are discussing internally and also involving Mikel Arteta. "Every week we have a different report. One week it is Gyokeres, one week it is Osimhen, one week it is Brobbey, one week it is Sesko - so every week we have a different rumour."

Arsenal's Current Strikers Have Been Disappointing

Better was expected of Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal's current crop of strikers, but they didn't produce when it mattered and had the duo been more prolific, we could well have seen Arsenal gain that extra edge to take the trophy home.

Gabriel Jesus' Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 4 =8th Assists 5 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =6th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 6.89 =7th

Just four goals for Jesus in a frustrating campaign was only slightly bettered by Nketiah's five, with three of those coming in the same game against bottom-side Sheffield United. More was needed against better teams in the division, and Arteta will be hoping that whoever he and his team decide to bring in can turn the tide in their favour to end Pep Guardiola's spell of dominance in the English top-flight.

