Highlights Arsenal haven't made an offer Mikel Merino, despite conflicting reports suggesting they have.

Merino is on the shortlist for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta appreciating the player.

The Gunners are also considering a move for Fabian Ruiz as a midfield reinforcement.

Arsenal are interested in signing Mikel Merino this summer, but haven't made an offer for the player or engaged in concrete negotiations with Real Sociedad over a deal, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Merino has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, with the Gunners said to be exploring a deal for the Euro 2024 winner, as they look to provide Declan Rice with a midfield partner. The Spain international played a pivotal role for Erreala last season, featuring 32 times in La Liga as the Basque side secured a place in next campaign's Europa League.

This, combined with his exploits for his national team at Euro 2024, has prompted Mikel Arteta to reportedly identify his namesake as a top target for the North London side. However, Romano has revealed that despite 'appreciating the player', no official proposal has been presented to Sociedad yet - a fee of €25m could reportedly be enough to convince them to sell now.

Arsenal Haven't Made an Offer For Merino

The midfielder is admired by the Gunners

After developing through Osasuna's academy, Merino completed a switch to Borussia Dortmund, where he failed to make an impact. Managing just nine first team appearances for the Bundesliga side, the Spaniard then moved to the north-west of England in 2017, joining Newcastle.

One year on Tyneside and the Pamplona-born man was on the move once again, settling in Socieded in 2018. Establishing himself as one of La Liga's most dependable box-to-box midfielders, Merino - who has been labelled as an "absolute baller" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - has made 242 appearances across six seasons in northern Spain and has broken through into his national team's set-up.

Now, a potential transfer to Arsenal is on the cards, with Arteta identifying the 28-year-old as a candidate to complete the midfield trio consisting of Rice and Martin Odegaard. However, speaking exclusively to GIVMESPORT, transfer specialist Romano revealed that Arsenal are yet to bid for the player:

"Mikel Arteta was the one who was pushing to have Riccardo Calafiori this summer. So Arteta is having an important influence, obviously, together with Edu (Gaspar) in Arsenal's strategy. "So this is the idea also for Mikel Merino, the appreciation is 100% confirmed, but again, we can't guarantee that it's going to be him, because at the moment, there is still no bid or concrete negotiation."

With Riccardo Calafiori set to arrive from Bologna in the coming days, Arsenal's attention in the transfer market may turn entirely to bolstering the midfield. It's evident that Merino has been shortlisted as a potential option, and with his contract expiring in 12 months' time, he may be available for a cut-price this summer.

Merino's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.09 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 Tackles Per 90 2.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.58

Arsenal Also Eying Ruiz

The PSG midfielder could be available in this window

With the volume of links to central midfielders circulating, it would suggest that acquiring a player in this area of the pitch is a priority for Arteta and Edu. While Merino is clearly being deliberated, the Emirates-based club will be assessing a number of targets, with Arsenal opening talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz.

Ruiz fell out of favour at the Parc des Princes last season, with manager Luis Enrique often opting to deploy the likes of Vitinha, Manchester United bound Manuel Ugarte and Warren Zaire-Emery ahead of the Spaniard. This lack of game time, as well as the French Champions' imminent signing of Benfica starlet Joao Neves, could potentially open a pathway for Ruiz to leave Paris, with Arsenal lurking and ready to pounce.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/07/2024