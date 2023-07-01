Arsenal are waiting to green-light Granit Xhaka's departure from the Emirates Stadium, Gunners insider Teamnewsandtix revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Xhaka was an integral part to Arsenal's title challenge last season, but is expected to depart before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Granit Xhaka

After what has been a topsy-turvy seven-year stint at the Emirates Stadium, it appears Xhaka is now on the brink of leaving Arsenal.

It comes after the former Gunners' captain came agonisingly close to lifting the Premier League with the north London outfit, only to miss out by five points to eventual champions Manchester City.

What would've been the fairytale ending was instead reduced to a moment of 'what could've been' for Xhaka, whose Arsenal career now looks as if it is over.

It was reported just after the 2022/23 season finished that the midfielder was a transfer target for Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga outfit having already opened talks with Xhaka (The Evening Standard).

The report states that the German club identified Xhaka as a summer target early on, before entering discussions with the Basel-born star.

It comes at an ideal time for Xhaka, as he was due to enter the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract, which would've likely expired by this time next year.

As such, Leverkusen feel like they can snatch the combative midfield man for a reduced price, with £13 million currently the fee being mooted.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Xhaka leaving Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix admitted Xhaka's exit from the Emirates was all but confirmed.

On the 30-year-old, Teamnewsandtix said: "I've just been told all along that Xhaka’s exit has been held off until they get players in. I think the club have pretty much accepted that he’s off, the fee has pretty much been agreed, his personal terms have been agreed, but Arsenal just wanted to make sure they got the players in to be able to let him go.”

Who might Arsenal replace Xhaka with?

Part of the reason for Xhaka's hasty departure is because Mikel Arteta will be unable to guarantee him first-team minutes next season.

That's because it appears the Gunners are about to smash their transfer record to bring Declan Rice to the club for a rumoured £105 million fee (The Athletic).

But even after that deal is confirmed, there are suggestions Arsenal could re-enter the market for more midfield reinforcements, with the Premier League runners-up just one top-flight side said to be interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia (Fabrizio Romano).

It's left Xhaka with little option but to pack his bags and leave for pastures new, after a rollercoaster spell with the Gunners.