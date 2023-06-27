Arsenal have told Folarin Balogun to search for a new club after he rejected the chance to discuss a new contract with the Gunners, per 90min.

The striker, who came through the ranks as a youth player at the club, was on loan at Uber Eats Ligue 1 side Reims during the 2022/23 season and enjoyed a fine campaign.

The 21-year-old scored a very impressive 21 goals for the French side and finished joint-fourth in the list of the league’s top scorers, only finishing behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David, and former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Balogun made available to sign this summer

However, according to 90min, the former England youth international has rejected the opportunity to discuss a contract renewal at Arsenal, while also making it clear that he has no intention of going out on loan again.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah seemingly Mikel Arteta’s favoured forward picks, and the imminent signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, playing time could be hard to come by for Balogun this season.

As a result, Arsenal have encouraged the striker to find a new club, placing a £50m price tag on the striker’s head, according to Sky Sports.

Who has shown interest in Arsenal striker Balogun?

In response, Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham, and Everton have all been placed on high alert, with clubs across the continent also interested in the former Reims man, per 90min.

This news will come as a surprise to Arsenal fans after it was reported last week that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wanted to give the striker a chance at the Emirates.

This being said, Balogun is no stranger to making bold decisions for the good of his career, having recently switched allegiances from England to the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Born in Brooklyn, but growing up in London, Balogun made 13 appearances for the England Under-21 side before making the switch to the USMNT after growing frustrated at the lack of an England call-up from Gareth Southgate.

Balogun made his debut for the USA in a 3-0 Nations League win over Mexico, before scoring his first goal in the 2-0 Nations League final victory over Canada.

Where do you think the American striker will end up?