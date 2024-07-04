Highlights Riccardo Calafiori is keen on a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners have drawn up a two-man shortlist in case the deal collapses.

Riccardo Calafiori is 'keen' on a move to Arsenal, although the Gunners have drawn up a two-man shortlist of alternatives should the deal not materialise, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

News broke on Wednesday that Arsenal had received the 'green light' from Calafiori and his representatives that a deal was possible between the north Londoners and Bologna. The player is said to be 'open to joining' the English club, but rumours of Juventus' interest may have caused uncertainty over a deal for Arsenal due to Italian players often having a historic desire to remain in their home country.

However, transfer specialist Romano has revealed that the defender is not just open to the move, but actively keen for the two clubs to engage in negotiations. While interest from Italy's elite sides will still bother the Gunners, which explains their two-man contingency plan, a deal appears to be very much on the cards and developing in the right direction.

Arsenal Have Two Alternatives to Calafiori

Bologna are demanding £43m for the player

One of the stars of this summer's Euros, Calafiori enjoyed his breakout season on the domestic stage last year, thriving in Bologna's meteoric rise to Champions League qualification, and has been labelled a 'superstar'. The 22-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions in his debut season with the Rossoblu, his first permanent home in Italy since emerging through Roma's academy system.

The centre-back endured a near career-ending knee injury at the age of 16, which ultimately hindered his time in Italy's capital. A stint at FC Basel enabled the player to rebuild his confidence, returning to his birth country last summer. Now, Calafiori is one of the most sought after defenders in Europe, with Arsenal increasingly confident they can get a deal done.

According to Romano, last season's Premier League runners-up have two names they will turn to, should the deal for the Italy international collapse. Speaking on his transfer update show, the renowned journalist revealed:

"The player is keen on the move, this for Arsenal is really crucial news, it's a really crucial part of the story. Now, again, it really depends on what happens between clubs, but what Arsenal are doing for Calafiori is something important. "Let me also mention that they have two more names on their short list. So, in case the deal for Calafiori doesn't work, Arsenal also have more options available, because Arsenal wants to sign a left-footed defender for this summer transfer window."

Arsenal's pursuit of a left-sided defender is well documented, with question marks over the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko's futures persisting, while Mikel Arteta's squad is lacking a trusted back-up to Gabriel Magalhaes. Few links have emerged suggesting who could be on that two-man shortlist, but the Gunners were said to have previously made an offer for left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

Calafiori's 2023/24 Serie A Statistics Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 5 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.68 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.07 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.72 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.3 Clearances Per 90 2.84

Arsenal Also Chasing A Midfielder

The Gunners haven't given up on Zubimendi

Alongside a defensive reinforcement, Arsenal are also in the market for a midfielder this summer, and haven't given up on signing long-term target Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad man has previously expressed reluctance at leaving Spain, but the north London club maintain interest, believing they can convince Zubimendi to make the switch the Emirates.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta, possessing the set of attributes that would help replace the potentially departing Thomas Partey. There are 'question marks' over the Ghanaian's future at the club, and thus Arsenal are eyeing up a number of deep-lying midfielders to fill the void he may leave.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/07/2024