Arsenal are now edging ever closer to agreeing a contract extension with Bukayo Saka, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jacobs believes the deal is imminent, with Arsenal having been in talks with Saka's representatives for much of the campaign.

Arsenal contract news - Bukayo Saka

According to a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein, Saka has agreed a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

The report, which was released in February, suggests Saka has committed his future to the north Londoners, but insists the specifics of the deal could take some time to finalise.

Fast forward three months and Saka's extension still hasn't officially been announced by the club, but there is a growing acceptance that the talented attacker will remain at Arsenal.

It's a huge boost for the Premier League-chasing Gunners, as Saka has enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Such has been his standout performances for Mikel Arteta's side, there are already shouts for him to be in the Ballon d'Or conversation moving forward.

Former Arsenal ace William Gallas has tipped Saka to go on and challenge for the prestigious award in the near future, labelling him as one of the "best young players in the world" (via The Daily Mirror).

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saka's contract extension?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Jacobs admitted Saka's deal was all but complete, with small details the only thing yet to be concluded.

On the 21-year-old, Jacobs said: "The Saka contract situation is something that Arsenal have always been confident on. And I've said many times that even right at the beginning of the season, they felt that Saka would sign and around the middle part of the season talks progressed and there's as good as a verbal agreement in place, at least for the basic framework.”

What does Saka's extension mean for Arsenal?

Once upon a time - not too long ago - in north London, Arsenal's best young players would often ditch the club in the early parts of their career in search of success elsewhere.

Now, boasting a side capable of showing title-challenging credentials under Arteta and Champions League football set to return next season, there are few more exciting places to play in Europe.

Saka will join fellow talented forward Gabriel Martinelli in signing a long-term extension with the club, after the Brazilian put pen to paper on fresh terms earlier this year.

It's just as well for Arsenal that Saka is happy to stick around at the Emirates, as the winger's latest market valuation saw eclipse the £95 million mark, indicating the English international is one of world football's hottest prospects right now (Transfermarkt).