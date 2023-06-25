Arsenal have a "very good relationship" with Roméo Lavia's agent, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer expert says the Southampton midfielder shares the same representative as Bukayo Saka and Folarin Balogun and is an option for the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Roméo Lavia

According to The Independent, Arsenal are interested in Lavia but face a four-way battle with their Premier League rivals for his signature.

The outlet claims that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are also looking at the 19-year-old, who could cost his next club £45m minimum.

Southampton only paid Manchester City an initial £10.5m fee for Lavia when they signed him last summer, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, his value has since gone up after an impressive season in the Premier League.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Roméo Lavia and Arsenal?

Romano says that while there have been no offers made for Lavia yet, he is someone on Arsenal's radar.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's an option. At the moment, there is no bid, so Arsenal are well informed of the situation. Arsenal have a very good relationship with the player's side, with the agent. It's the same agent of Bukayo Saka, of Folarin Balogun, so the relationship is very good."

Should Arsenal make a bid for Roméo Lavia this summer?

Arsenal look like they are going to need to bring in a couple of new midfielders before the transfer window closes.

According to The Telegraph, Granit Xhaka is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen soon in a £13m deal, while Thomas Partey could also follow him out of the Emirates exit door.

Lavia, then, could be a good replacement for either. As already mentioned, he really impressed in the Premier League last term.

As per WhoScored, he had the second-highest average for tackles per game (2.1) and the best pass success rate (86.4%) in his squad (minimum of five matches played).

He has been described as "absolutely incredible" by journalist Sam Tighe, and you cannot help but feel that the Belgium international is going to get even better given his age.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice is Arsenal's main midfield target right now, but whether they sign him or not, Mikel Arteta could probably do with Lavia coming in given the likely departures of both Xhaka and Partey.

With so many others clubs also interested in the Southampton star, though, the Gunners may need to act soon.