Arsenal have only made two major incomings this summer after seeing Riccardo Calafiori join from Bologna, whilst Mikel Merino has jetted in over the last week from Real Sociedad - and their business could be done there, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that any move for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has 'not been discussed'.

GIVEMESPORT sources are adamant that there have been no new discussions from Arsenal over the potential signing of Coman - which could rule out a move before the window slams shut on Friday evening.

The Gunners were reportedly offered Coman earlier in the summer and didn't make the plunge for his signing, with their viewpoint unchanged as we head into the final few hours.

Arsenal won't panic and sign a wide player for signing's sake. However, somebody like Raheem Sterling offers a genuine positive because of his talents and his experience in England, though that would have to be on preferable terms for the Gunners.

At present, sources believe that there is a 50 percent chance of Arsenal bringing someone in, as Mikel Arteta's side don't see the deadline as a moment in which they have to sign someone solely because they are thought to be 'one player short' of a complete squad.

Coman Could Cost a Lot in Wages

The Gunners aren't known to wasting money under Arteta

There is no doubting Coman's quality, but at the age of 28, he is likely to command huge wages in a backup role to Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli and there is also the fact that he only featured in half of Bayern's Bundesliga games last season.

As aforementioned, Sterling could be a better addition owing to his knowledge of the Premier League and quality - though it seems they won't panic unless an incredible opportunity presents itself in the final hours of the window for the club's recruitment team to pounce upon in their quest for the Premier League title.