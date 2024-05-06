Highlights Gabriel Jesus' struggles at Arsenal with his low goal tally have led to rumours of an exit, but no discussions have taken place for a potential move.

Arsenal are still planning to bring in a new striker despite not deciding to sell Jesus in the summer.

The lack of a prolific goalscorer has hurt Arsenal in matches where they've dropped points in this season.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered his worst season yet in English football since he made his move over to Manchester City back in 2017 - but despite rumours surrounding his future away from the Emirates, journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Brazilian still hasn't had talks surrounding where he will play his football next season.

Jesus was a superb stand-in at times for Sergio Aguero whilst at the Etihad Stadium, and as the club's cup competition striker amongst being a substitute in the Premier League, his move to Arsenal in 2022 saw him depart Pep Guardiola’s side with 95 goals in 236 games; an impressive tally when you consider that he made the majority of his appearances from the bench in the top-flight.

Expected to flourish at Arsenal, a slightly underwhelming tally of 11 goals in 33 games in all competitions saw him finish behind Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli in the scoring ranks, though fans were prepared to give him another campaign. Yet he hasn’t delivered this time out; just four goals in 25 Premier League games has seen him feature at the club’s eighth-highest scorer this term, level with Ben White and Gabriel. And that poor form has seen him touted with a move away from the Emirates, though Romano believes that no discussions have taken place.

Romano: Arsenal "Have Not Made Jesus Decision"

Gabriel Jesus' career remains unknown but what is know is he must do better

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano confirmed that Arsenal haven't made a decision to get rid of Jesus - though they are still thinking of bringing a striker into the fold in the summer to add to their dominance in the final third, which could pull them clear of any potential title rivals. He said:

"I’ve had a lot of questions from fans about Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal after some rumours that he could be sold for the right price this summer. Mikel Arteta, however, was quite clear when he spoke about this in his press conference - he said that Arsenal have absolutely not made any decision to sell Jesus. "From what I’m hearing, Arsenal have not made any communication to the player or to his agents about the intention to sell him in the summer transfer window, but this is not changing Arsenal’s strategy in terms of strikers. Arsenal want to bring in a new striker in the summer, and I’ve previously told you about their appreciation of players like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. We also have to remember that they like Alexander Isak at Newcastle, though that would be a complicated one."

The likes of Gyokeres, Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have all been linked with a view to joining the Gunners, though nothing concrete has emerged just yet.

Where Other Striker Targets Could Help Arsenal

Arsenal have been in need of a poacher all season

Arsenal have lacked a prolific goalscorer all season, instead mainly relying on Kai Havertz to be their main man in front of goal, and he has duly delivered in recent weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus' best season in the Premier League was the 14 he scored for Manchester City in 2019/20.

Jesus just hasn't been able to either keep fit or consistent, and with no goals in the league since late January, he has his teammates to thank for keeping Arsenal in the title race for so long.

A prolific striker would have gone a long way to helping Arsenal out in games that they dropped points, such as the draws against Fulham and Tottenham, alongside losses to West Ham, Aston Villa and Fulham - which could have sprung the title battle in their favour.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-05-24.