Arsenal could be given a boost in their Premier League title pursuit next season, as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that new recruit Kai Havertz ‘could be a revelation’ for them.

Despite being somewhat underwhelming for Arsenal’s cross-London neighbours Chelsea, Jones believes he’s technically sound and believes he has every opportunity to become a success.

Arsenal news – Kai Havertz

Arsenal signed the German forward at the back end of June in a deal worth £65million, per BBC Sport, and he has been tied down to a five-year deal in north London.

Chelsea accepted a £6million loss considering they snared him from Bayer Leverkusen for £71million just three years prior.

In all competitions for the Blues, Havertz featured 139 times, netted 32 goals and notched 15 assists, though his most notable moment in a Blues shirt was his decisive goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

Though, he has been on fine goalscoring form for the Gunners during their pre-season campaign, scoring one goal per two outings.

Of course, plenty of questions have been fired Mikel Arteta’s direction as Arsenal supporters try to figure out which position/role Havertz will be operating in.

“He gives us something very different with his quality and size and well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man,” Arteta claimed (via 90min).

“So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions”.

What did Dean Jones say about Arsenal and Kai Havertz?

On the 24-year-old, the transfer insider expects the club to give him every chance to succeed, though he does admit there is the possibility he could ‘be a flop’.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Havertz could be a revelation this season. I know there is a fair bit of doubt surrounding him and the expectation levels there should be, but I am expecting Arsenal to keep playing him and giving him every chance to become a success in England once and for all.

“He’s so good technically, and until things started to go downhill for him at Chelsea, there really wasn’t any doubt about him being a top level player.

“He could yet be a flop – that MLS challenge was a warning of that – but I’m going to sit on the other side of the fence for now and trust that Arteta knows how to unlock the true Havertz.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arteta and his entourage have viewed this window as a way of catching up with their title rivals City, after narrowly missing out on domestic glory last term.

According to The Athletic, Arteta and his team are exploring a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, though no concrete bid has been made as yet.

The report claims the London club are keen to recruit the Spaniard to up competition for places in the camp, especially as Nottingham Forest are vying a move for Matt Turner.

The two-cap Spain international has less than 12 months to run on his Gtech Community Stadium contract - which runs out in the summer of 2024 - and, therefore, may be on his way to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for that sacred No.1 spot.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook previously told GIVEMESPORT that Raya has been on Arteta’s radar for some while now, and they are sensing a golden opportunity to seal a deal after Bayern Munich’s interest has cooled.