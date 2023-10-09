Highlights Kai Havertz was left on the substitutes bench for Arsenal's important match against Manchester City, despite being a high-profile signing in the summer.

Journalist Paul Brown suggests that Havertz may not be pleased with his lack of playing time and his desire to be a regular starter for Arsenal.

Despite his slow start, Havertz may still have a chance to impress Arteta and earn a spot in the starting lineup, especially with his impactful performance as a substitute against Manchester City.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has struggled in the early stages of his career in north London, and journalist Paul Brown has now revealed a Mikel Arteta decision that the German would have been displeased by, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Arteta’s high-flying Gunners are sat joint-top of England’s top division alongside their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as all teams head into the October international break.

Arsenal news – Kai Havertz

While a hefty outlay of £105m was the Gunners’ marquee signing of the summer, they also spent big on the likes of Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber, which took their overall spend to just north of £200m, per Transfermarkt.

Of course, with such a large amount of money spent comes huge expectations, though it’s not unfair to say that Arteta’s side have exceeded those laid before them. Having gone unbeaten in the Premier League since the new season got underway, they now – as mentioned – share the top spot with Spurs, who have turned into an entirely different entity under Ange Postecoglou.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

So far, Arsenal have only dropped points against Fulham and Tottenham, while walking away with all the spoils in their six other meetings, which includes games against Manchester United, Brentford and most recently Manchester City.

A game that had plenty of excitement surrounding it in the build-up, the home side – led by the animated Arteta – came out the end as victors courtesy of a 86th-minute finish from substitute Gabriel Martinelli.

What surprised many, however, was that Havertz, who Arteta part ways with £65m for in the summer, as reported by The Guardian, was named on the substitutes bench in an all-important contest, while Italian central midfielder Jorginho was given the nod instead.

With 15 minutes of normal time to play, Havertz replaced Eddie Nketiah and managed to set up Martinelli, who then duly opened and closed the scoring; which, in turn, begs the question: why did Havertz not feature from the off?

Havertz will be keen to impress Arteta – Paul Brown

When quizzed whether the versatile German would be unhappy with his lack of minutes against someone of Manchester City’s stature, Brown suggested that, despite the positive result, he would have been vexed to some extent. The reliable reporter insisted that he would like to be a regular starter at his new employers but hasn't been given that full shot at achieving that since joining.

As someone who personally knows how hard-working Havertz is in training, he told GIVEMESPORT that the chance to force himself to the forefront of Arteta’s mind cannot be ruled out just yet:

“I'm pretty sure Kai Havertz went to Arsenal expecting to play in games like this against the champions, so he wouldn't have been that pleased. He did get on, he made an impact, and they won the game, so I doubt he'll be incredibly frustrated because he was part of a winning team in the end. But I do think Kai Havertz wanted to be a regular starter at Arsenal and probably isn't too happy that it hasn't worked out for him but knowing the player and knowing people at Chelsea, who respected his determination and his willingness to work on things, I know that he will be trying his hardest to impress the manager in training and work out what it is that he needs to do to be a success at Arsenal. And I think he's still got a big shot at being a big part of this team, so I wouldn't rule him out just yet.”

Will Kai Havertz play against his old club Chelsea in Arsenal’s next fixture?

International football means that the Premier League will be taking a short hiatus before returning to TV screens on Saturday 21 October.

On that day, an intense cross-London affair between Arsenal and Chelsea will be taking place as Havertz returns to his old stomping ground, Stamford Bridge – but will he return to the starting lineup after his crucial moment against Pep Guardiola's City?

You’d think so given the undeniable affect he had on the game, but it is possible that his poor start to his spell in north London – one that has led to many questions being asked about his suitability to play for the Emirates outfit - will cloud over Arteta’s decision.

His poor start has come under the microscope given his price tag and how well former Leicester City playmaker James Maddison has begun down the road at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Brown even suggesting to GIVEMESPORT recently that some of the Emirates faithful will wish that Tottenham’s creator-in-chief was wearing the fabled red of Arsenal instead of Havertz.

Kai Havertz vs James Maddison - 2023/24 statstics per 90 Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Progressive Passes Received Shot-Creating Actions Pass Completion Rate Kai Havertz 1.57 4.12 5.1 1.94 85.7% James Maddison 2.84 10.9 8.51 8.76 77.4% Data per FBRef

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has played 12 games for his new employers since the summer switch, having accrued one goal and assist apiece and will most likely be given the chance to return to the starting lineup against his old side given his replacement for the Manchester City affair, Jorginho, blew hot and cold, while Fabio Vieira isn’t ready for the physicality of the Premier League.

All fingers are being pointed towards the German international’s direction, but whether Arteta will place his faith back into the striker-turned-midfielder remains unknown.