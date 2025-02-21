Arsenal have looked to take advantage of Ademola Lookman's spat with his Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini by holding talks with the disgruntled forward over a potential summer move, according to CaughtOffside.

Lookman labeled Gasperini 'deeply disrespectful' after the Italian coach claimed the Nigerian was one of 'the worst penalty takers' he'd seen after he missed from the spot against Club Brugge as Atalanta crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. He was the Serie A side's hero last season, netting a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final.

The 27-year-old's future is now up in the air amid his war of words with his manager, and a return to the Premier League could be on the horizon. He spent several years in the English top-flight with Everton, Leicester City and Fulham before moving to Gewiss Stadium in 2022.

Arsenal Hold Talks With Lookman

The Gunners could make two 'flagship' attacking signings in the summer

Arsenal are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window to give Mikel Arteta vital attacking acquisitions amid an injury curse that has struck Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are considering making two 'flagship' forward signings to ensure a similar situation never occurs again.

Lookman can play on either wing, centrally and in a second-striker role, and this versatility could be of huge use to Arteta. He has been in excellent form this season, posting 10 goals and five assists in 19 Serie A games, sitting fourth in the Italian top-flight's goalscoring charts.

Ademola Lookman Statistics (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 5 Big chances created 7 Balls recovered per game 1.8 Successful dribbles 1.2 (39%) Ground duels won 2.9 (38%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman is the first player in history to score a hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League final.

Atalanta are expected to demand around £€60-65 million (£50-55 million) to part ways with the former 11-cap England U21 international who grew up in Wandsworth. Markus Fjortoft of the PFA lauded Lookman as 'unstoppable' last season, and he's on the radar of several European clubs, which could lead to an intense race for his signature once the summer transfer window comes around.

Arsenal's interest comes amid growing speculation over a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, and they are reportedly ready to make an official bid for the prolific Swede. Lookman offers a different attacking profile, giving the North Londoners incredible depth in several areas, and it would be some statement to sign two of Europe's most highly-regarded attackers.

