Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are reportedly keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old’s development at the Vitality Stadium and have already initiated talks over a potential move.

Liverpool, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also believed to be in the race to sign the Spanish starlet, while Bournemouth remain hopeful of tying him to a new contract.

The Cherries now face a battle to retain some of their key players this summer, with Antoine Semenyo also attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Arsenal Keen on Dean Huijsen

Among Premier League clubs in the race

According to CaughtOffside, English sides are expected to table bids of up to £29m for Huijsen, with Arsenal now in talks to sign the 19-year-old after the season.

Huijsen, praised as ‘one of the best defenders in the world’, has impressed in his first season at Bournemouth, making 26 appearances across all competitions and helping the Cherries maintain one of the best defences in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola’s side have conceded just 34 goals in 28 games and currently sit ninth in the table, five points off the top four with 10 matches remaining.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Huijsen has scored two Premier League goals this season, netting in wins over Tottenham and Manchester United.

Arsenal are preparing for a busy summer transfer window and are expected to prioritise a new centre-forward for Mikel Arteta.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have identified RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko as a top target and are ‘keeping contacts active’ amid growing competition for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal are on course for a third consecutive second-place finish in the Premier League, currently trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 83.5 Tackles per 90 1.52 Clearances per 90 6.79 Minutes played 1,604

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Arsenal Confident They Can Sign 'World-Class' Striker in Bargain Deal Arsenal could secure a deal for this exceptional striker at a brilliant price in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.