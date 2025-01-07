Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be in the market for Paris Saint-Germain star Lee Kang-in, reports have suggested - though the format of the deal could be a problem for the midfielder, who is 'well-known' by Gunners scouts. Bukayo Saka's injury just before Christmas at Crystal Palace has given the club much to think about when it comes to recruiting attacking stars, with the winger set to be out for an extended period of time with a hamstring injury.

That could force Arsenal to make a move for Kang-in, and with Gunners scouts having had him in their sights for some time, it's a deal they could look to complete if PSG make him available.

Report: Arsenal Look at 'Well-Known' Target Lee Kang-In

The Gunners are in need of attacking recruits due to injuries

The report from The Athletic states that Arsenal are either looking towards the long-term for a big signing, or a deal in the short-term - but only if the club can pursue without financial implications.

Lee Kang-in's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =1st Goals 6 3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.2 3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 6th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 7th Match rating 7.31 5th

Kang-in falls into the first category. The 'ridiculous' South Korean star is considering his options at PSG, and despite playing regularly in Ligue 1, he is open to a new challenge - with Gunners chiefs taking his name under consideration.

PSG aren't actively looking to sell the former Mallorca star, and they value Kang-in highly in both an on-field sense and a transfer value sense, given that he has a huge impact for them in the Asian market. Furthermore, Luis Enrique's men would like any potential deal to reach at least double the €22million (£18.2million) they paid Mallorca for his services in 2023.

Lee has six goals in just 16 league appearances this season, and is well known to Arteta's recruitment team - but his current price tag of over £35million is off-putting to the Gunners. But if PSG were to consider a loan deal with an option to buy, that could tempt Arsenal to put an offer in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lee Kang-in has 11 goals in 60 games for Paris Saint-Germain.

The club are still eligible to loan players from abroad, despite using their two Premier League loan quotas on Neto and Raheem Sterling this season, though they could have eyes on Dani Olmo at Barcelona as an alternative despite the Spaniard wanting to remain at the Nou Camp.

