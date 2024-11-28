Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be set to open his chequebook for Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton in the January transfer window - with reports suggesting that midfield recruitments could be needed at the Emirates Stadium, with the England starlet on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs after a breakthrough year.

Wharton only joined Palace at the start of the calendar year after excelling at Blackburn Rovers in the first-half of last season's Championship - and despite only making 16 appearances in the top-flight, he was fast-tracked into Gareth Southgate's England squad for EURO 2024 after massively impressing in the Premier League. He's only made a further eight top-flight outings this season but his potential, coupled with the fact that he is just 20 years of age, could make him a prime target in windows to come - which Arteta could look to exploit.

Arsenal 'Hold Talks' Over Potential Adam Wharton Deal

The midfielder has largely caught the eye in recent months

The report from CaughtOffside states that Arsenal have held internal talks over the potential transfer of Wharton from Crystal Palace, with Liverpool and Manchester City also interested in the England youngster.

Adam Wharton's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 626 8th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 4th Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Tackles Per Game 2.3 =4th Match rating 6.68 8th

CaughtOffside claim that sources close to the situation believe that Arsenal are prepared to make a move for Wharton in January, with the former Blackburn talent open to leaving Selhurst Park. It's believed that Arsenal would hope to get a deal done for somewhere in the region of £46million, though Palace would potentially hold out for a fee closer to £54million.

Arsenal boss Arteta is keen on strengthening his ranks in midfield with Thomas Partey and Jorginho both being out of contract at the end of the season, though the club do have an option to extend the latter's deal for an extra year if needed. With only Declan Rice - who stated that he 'loves' Wharton's 'top level' style of play - Mikel Merino and prodigy Ethan Nwaneri as their other central midfield outlets beyond that, a new man will be needed if the duo are to leave in the summer - and Wharton could be that man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adam Wharton's only England appearance came in a EURO 2024 warm-up game against Bosnia and Herzegovina - where he came on for the final 30 minutes.

Martin Zubimendi is also linked, and Wharton's similarities to the injured Ballon d'Or winner Rodri also explain City's interest - whilst Liverpool have him on their radar if they can't land other targets.

Related Mark Goldbridge Blown Away by 'Unplayable' Arsenal Star v Sporting Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been praised by Mark Goldbridge after an impressive performance against Sporting CP.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-11-24.