Arsenal have spoken to Napoli forward Victor Osimhen’s agent over a summer transfer as they eye the Nigerian forward to bolster their attack ahead of the new season, Italian outlet Il Roma has reported.

Osimhen looks set to leave Napoli this summer – at least club president Aurelio De Laurentiis suggested so in January, saying the 25-year-old ‘will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team’.

According to Italian media, the Nigeria international is not expected to switch clubs before July as he is waiting for Premier League clubs.

Reportedly, both Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Osimhen - described as being "ridiculous" by Italian journalist Mina Razouki - to solve their centre-forward issues ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

They are likely to face competition from PSG and Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, who are both interested in signing the one-time Serie A champion, who Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha believes is "in the same bracket with [Kylian] Mbappe".

Napoli, meanwhile, target Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku – he is their ‘main target’ to replace Osimhen this summer, per Il Roma report.

The Gunners suffered a knockback over Benjamin Sesko

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, who signed a new deal with RB Leipzig, Arsenal have been forced to look elsewhere for their new striker.

According to the Italian media, the Gunners have already held talks with Osimhen’s agent as they continue weighing their options this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to bolster their attack with a fresh face this summer after a lacklustre season from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

The duo scored just nine Premier League goals combined as Nketiah now looks to leave – multiple English sides are interested in the Arsenal academy graduate.

Jesus is set to feature for Arsenal again next season – last month, Arteta confirmed the Gunners have no intention of selling the former Man City striker, who joined two seasons ago.

After lifting the Serie A title last season, Osimhen had a tough past 12 months in Napoli as the club finished 10th in the league, while the Nigerian scored just 15 goals in 25 matches – 11 fewer than the previous year.

Victor Osimhen Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 25 15 3 133 Champions League 6 2 1 320 Italy Cup 1 0 0 –

Arsenal Consider Joshua Zirkzee

Viktor Gyokeres is also on the shortlist

After missing out on Sesko, Arsenal are considering Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as alternative options in their striker search this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jacobs, Milan are currently front-runners to sign Zirkzee this summer after he impressed for Thiago Motta’s side last season and helped them secure Champions League football for the first time in club's history.

Gyokeres, who lifted the Portuguese league title with Sporting, also had a stellar season under Ruben Amorim, scoring 43 goals and assisting 15 in 50 matches in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 13-06-24.