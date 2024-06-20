Highlights Arsenal have reportedly held talks to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Williams is currently focused on Euro 2024 as multiple European sides show interest.

Arsenal are keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as they target a new midfield signing.

Arsenal have ‘held talks’ with Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams’ representatives as multiple Premier League clubs are keen on signing the 21-year-old this summer, HITC has reported.

According to the report, Williams is still keen on joining Barcelona this summer as Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Liverpool all show interest in the talented attacker.

The Gunners are keen to bring in another wide midfielder this summer as they could look to reduce the load on Bukayo Saka, who is having another busy summer with the England squad at Euro 2024.

After missing out on the Premier League title by just two points last season, Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to close the gap on Manchester City even further this summer as they anticipate another window of spending.

GMS reported earlier that Williams had admirers at Arsenal for a long time, including Arteta, who is a big fan of the pacey winger.

The Spain international, who reportedly has a release clause of £42m, represents excellent value for money as he is being linked with a departure from his boyhood club this summer.

Arsenal in Race for Nico Williams

He is ‘very happy’ in Bilbao

Arsenal, who are interested in signing Williams this transfer window, face competition from multiple European sides for his signature, including Barcelona, who are reportedly his preferred destination if he were to leave Bilbao.

However, recently Williams responded to transfer rumours by admitting he’s ‘very happy at Athletic’ and revealing he told his agent that he does not ‘want to know anything until the end of the European Championship’.

The talented speedster, who has been described as 'incredible' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, enjoyed a successful start to the tournament as Spain beat Croatia 3-0 in the opening game of Group B.

Williams, who joined the Athletic Bilbao academy in 2013, went on to make 122 senior appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and registering 26 assists.

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Arsenal Keen on Martin Zubimendi

But face a challenge to convince him

Arsenal are keen on signing a new central midfielder this summer but face a ‘challenge’ in persuading their target Martin Zubimendi to join, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The versatile Real Sociedad midfielder is settled in Spain and ‘he’s very much in love with the club’, Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Zubimendi is targeted as a replacement for Thomas Partey this summer – the Ghanaian midfielder has only one year left on his current deal with the Gunners and faces an uncertain future at the club.

Arsenal are keen to bring in a new midfield partner for their record-signing Declan Rice as Jacobs says midfield is ‘still a high priority’ for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are keen to spend big on new signings for a second year in a row.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.