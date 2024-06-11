Highlights Arsenal are believed to be leading the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea and Man United are also interested in the Slovenia international.

There is a 'real possibility' Sesko will choose to stay in Germany this summer.

English clubs believe Arsenal ‘hold the upper hand’ in the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed.

According to Ornstein, the Gunners are thought to be leading the race for the Slovenia international since they can offer Champions League football and stability under manager Mikel Arteta.

Sesko’s other two main suitors, Chelsea and Manchester United, are in different situations this summer.

The Blues have just hired new manager Enzo Maresca and are set to play Europa Conference League football, while United will return to the Europa League and are still uncertain about manager Erik ten Hag’s future.

Ornstein also suggests there is a real possibility Sesko will opt to stay at Leipzig. According to Fabrizio Romano, the German side have offered him a new deal recently and are willing to make him the main star of the team.

The 21-year-old faces a busy summer ahead – not only does he have a career-changing decision to make, but he is also set to lead Slovenia in his first major international tournament, the Euros.

Arsenal Lead Race for Sesko

Amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, suggests that English clubs believe Arsenal have more to offer Sesko this summer:

“The belief among the English sides is Arsenal hold the upper hand because they can offer Champions League football and stability under manager Mikel Arteta, two things lacking at Chelsea and United. “But there is a very real possibility Sesko will opt to stay at Leipzig — that is more of a threat to Arsenal’s hopes than him electing to move elsewhere in the Premier League.”

Sesko, who was described as ‘gifted and mature’, had a brilliant debut Bundesliga season this year, scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances for RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old finished his league campaign by scoring seven goals in seven consecutive matches and helped the German side climb back to the top four.

Benjamin Sesko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Eddie Nketiah Set to Leave Arsenal

After failing to impress Arteta

Eddie Nketiah is set to leave Arsenal this summer in search of first-team football, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old fell down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, scoring just five goals in 27 league appearances, averaging a successful hit just every 215 minutes.

According to Sheth, Nketiah is ‘almost definitely’ going to move away from the Emirates this summer and end his nine-year tenure at the club.

Nketiah, who joined Arsenal’s academy in 2015 from Chelsea, has made 168 appearances for the senior side, scoring 38 goals. According to recent reports, Arsenal are likely to receive around £30m for the striker this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.