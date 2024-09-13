Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard’s injury might not be as severe as initially feared, with early assessments indicating that the damage could be less serious than first thought, Arsenal insider Charles Watts has reported.

The Gunners remain cautiously optimistic that the 25-year-old could be back ‘sooner rather than later’, despite initial expectations of a lengthy layoff.

The 25-year-old injured his ankle in Norway’s 2-1 Nations League win over Austria on Monday and was taken off 67 minutes into the game following a slide tackle from Christoph Baumgartner.

Odegaard was later pictured on crutches as he boarded a plane back to England ahead of the North London derby on Sunday, while Norway head coach Stale Solbakken admitted his injury ‘looked bad’ in the dressing room.

Norway’s team doctor Ola Sand revealed Odegaard could be out for at least three weeks – meaning he would miss five games for Arsenal, including the Champions League opener against Atalanta and a trip to Manchester City on 22 September.

Martin Odegaard Injury Latest

'Might not be too bad'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts revealed that ‘there are early suggestions’ Odegaard’s injury might not be as severe as initially thought, and that once the swelling subsides and more detailed scans are conducted, the 25-year-old could make a return to action sooner than expected:

“Sometimes you have to wait for the swelling to really go down when you do the scans to really determine the true extent of the damage. “But there are suggestions that the early signs when it comes to Odegaard’s injury is that it might not be too bad and Arsenal are pretty hopeful that he could be back sooner rather than later. “And it might not be the lengthy layoff that many of us were obviously expecting when we saw the pictures of the injury and how he left the field against Austria, but we'll wait and see.”

Odegaard is the latest Arsenal star to suffer an injury blow, with new signing Mikel Merino also out for several months after injuring his shoulder in training.

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori also picked up a knock while on international duty, while Declan Rice is suspended after being sent off in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are likely to start in the North London derby on Sunday in the absence of Rice and Merino, while Kai Havertz could be moved to a deeper position from his striker’s role to compensate for Odegaard’s absence.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

Arsenal Confirm New Arteta Deal

Extends until 2027

Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract until 2027, extending his stay at the Emirates just before the North London derby on Sunday.

The Spanish tactician put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, ending speculation over his future at the club – his previous agreement was due to expire in less than 12 months’ time.

Arteta has been key to Arsenal’s recent resurgence since replacing Unai Emery in charge in 2019, leading the club to an FA Cup victory in 2020 and returning Arsenal to the Champions League last season after a six-year absence.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.