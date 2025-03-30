Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

One of Arsenal's major priorities in the summer is likely to be signing a new centre-forward. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have suffered with injuries this season, and even when fit, the Arsenal duo have struggled to find consistent goal-scoring form.

The Gunners look like they could fall short of the Premier League title once again this term, undoubtedly needing to add more firepower in attack if they want to get over the line. Arsenal are interested in a move to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but they could be priced out of a move, leading to pursuing alternative targets.

Arsenal Eyeing Move for Hugo Ekitike

He's expected to depart

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Frankfurt centre-forward Ekitike. The French striker is expected to depart in the summer transfer window, with the Bundesliga club likely to demand in the region of £67m.

Hugo Ekitike's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 2nd Assists 4 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 4th Shots Per Game 3.6 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.30 2nd

Ekitike, described as 'simply superb' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been one of the most in-form attackers in Europe this season. At the age of just 22, the French youth international is far from reaching his full potential, and could be the ideal project signing in attack for the Gunners.

Considering Arsenal's lack of options in the centre-forward role, Ekitike could come straight into Arteta's starting XI. Not only would Ekitike likely make an immediate impact, he's not the finished package just yet and could be Arsenal's answer to their goal-scoring issues for many years to come.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 30/03/2025.