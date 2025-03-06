Arsenal are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners could be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, with the futures of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho uncertain. Reports have suggested that Jorginho has agreed a pre-contract agreement to join Brazilian side Flamengo, with his Arsenal deal expiring at the end of the season.

Reliable reporter Charles Watts has also claimed that Partey is likely to leave the club in the summer. Watts adds that Arsenal are trying to secure a deal to bring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to the club, but there's a chance they need to add more than one midfielder before the end of the window.

Arsenal Eyeing Frankfurt Midfielder Hugo Larsson

He could cost in the region of €60m

According to a report from Plettenberg, Arsenal are one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing Frankfurt midfielder Larsson. The Bundesliga outfit are set to demand in the region of €60m (£50m) to allow the Swedish star to depart, with Frankfurt expecting concrete offers.

Hugo Larsson's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 3 Assists 0 Pass completion % 88.4 Progressive passes per 90 4.58 Minutes played 1,651

Larsson, described as 'exceptional' by Total Football Analysis, has predominantly played as a central midfielder during his short career, and is more on the defensive side than attacking. With Ethan Nwanei emerging through the ranks and Martin Odegaard currently holding the attacking midfield position, it makes sense for the Gunners to add a more defensive-minded option in the middle of the park.

A host of top clubs are likely to be in the market to secure the signature of Larsson, so it could become a competitive race. It will be interesting to see whether Larsson has what it takes to make an immediate impact in the Premier League considering he's still only 20 years old.

