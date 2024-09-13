Arsenal are in contact with Lille striker Jonathan David’s representatives over a January move and have made the Canadian international their priority for the upcoming window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are interested in signing a new striker at the turn of the year and have already identified their target in David, who has just entered the final year of his contract in France.

The North London outfit did not sign a new central striker last summer and focused on other areas, securing permanent arrivals of David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino, while Raheem Sterling and Neto joined on season-long loans.

With Gabriel Jesus missing the start of the season through injury and Martin Odegaard suffering a setback on international duty, Mikel Arteta’s attacking options are limited and the Spanish tactician appears to be looking to address the concern in the January market.

According to the report, Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is another option on Arsenal’s shortlist, while David remains the priority target. However, he is also being pursued by a number of other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal Face Battle for Jonathan David

Premier League rivals are interested

According to CaughtOffside, both Liverpool and Arsenal have begun discussions with representatives close to Jonathan David for a move in January, with Napoli and Chelsea also monitoring the Canadian attacker who has been described as "outstanding".

David’s impressive form in Ligue 1 and his expiring contract have captured the attention of several European powerhouses recently, with his preference being a move to the Premier League or Serie A.

Per the report, Lille have made two offers to keep David at the club beyond June 2025, but the 24-year-old has no intention of extending his stay in France and aims to seek a new challenge. David is reportedly asking for around €6million-per-year, which works out at around £100,000-per-week.

The Brooklyn-born striker is coming off an impressive year in Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals and registering nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, leading Lille to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons. He has scored 55 goals for the French side since the start of the 2022/23 season, more than anyone bar Kylian Mbappe in the division.

Jonathan David Lille Stats (2023/24) Competition Matches Goals Assists Minutes played Ligue 1 34 19 4 2,642 Conference League 8 3 0 529 Coupe de France 3 3 4 234 Conference League Qualifiers 2 1 1 210

Lille were keen to cash in on the 24-year-old last summer, after the club president Olivier Letang stated that David was available for a move away with 12 months left on his contract.

Arsenal ‘Discuss’ Gabriel Deal

Eye next contract extension after Arteta

Arsenal are ‘locked in discussions’ over a new contract for defender Gabriel Magalhaes after extending Mikel Arteta’s stay, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners remain determined to persuade the Brazilian to commit his long-term future to the club and, according to GMS sources, there is confidence Gabriel will put pen to paper on a new agreement in the foreseeable future.

The 26-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027, giving Arsenal ample time to continue negotiations. Since joining the Emirates outfit in 2020 from Lille, Gabriel has made 171 appearances across all competitions and scored 15 goals while forming a formidable partnership alongside William Saliba.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-09-24.