Highlights Arsenal are in discussions with Mikel Arteta over a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano

The Spaniard retired from playing in 2016 but returned as manager in 2019

His current deal expires next summer but there is no rush or panic from either side

Arsenal are in discussions with manager Mikel Arteta over a new contract, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It has been a transformative few years at the Emirates under the Spaniard as he guided them back into the Champions League and within touching distance of a first league title since 2004.

Last term, the Gunners finished just two points behind league winners Manchester City. This was a significant improvement on the campaign before as they found themselves five points behind their rivals in what was their first push for the title under Arteta.

Arteta ‘in discussions’ over new contract

He first took charge of Arsenal at the end of 2019

According to Romano, discussions are taking place between Arteta and the club over a new deal. His last contract was signed in 2022 - worth £9m a year and £173,000-a-week according to the Daily Mail - and is set to expire at the end of next season, but there is no rush to agree fresh terms with both parties relaxed about the situation.

The journalist told GiveMeSport:

“They are in negotiations. There are discussions but there is really no rush or panic on both sides because they are feeling very good together and Arteta is super happy at Arsenal. “Even when he had links to the Barcelona job in February and March, he was never engaging in any conversations with any club and his only focus is on Arsenal’s project.”

After retiring from football in 2016, he joined Manchester City’s coaching staff under Pep Guardiola. There, he helped them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups before he returned to his former club, Arsenal, this time as manager.

Arsenal negotiating loan move for Lokonga

He is wanted by Spanish club Sevilla

Elsewhere, Arsenal are in negotiations with La Liga side Sevilla over a loan move for out of favour Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to reports. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Gunners until 2026, but has made just 39 senior appearances for the club.

According to local journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez Ramirez, negotiations between both clubs are ongoing, while there is already an agreement in place between Sevilla and the player. The report goes on to claim that the Spanish club are happy to pay the player’s €3million salary in full.

However, the stumbling block appears to be Arsenal’s desire to include an obligation to buy in any deal struck with Sevilla. The Gunners want to make it a mandatory purchase at the end of the loan, while the La Liga side only want an option to buy.

Albert Sambi Lokonga 2023/24 stats on loan at Luton Town Stat: Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,311

Lokonga first signed for Arsenal from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2021. He’s had loan spells at Crystal Palace and, most recently, Luton Town in the Premier League.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.