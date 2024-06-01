Highlights Benjamin Sesko's release clause has risen amid interest from top European clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and PSG.

Sesko's agent has been seen in Manchester and London, indicating ongoing talks over his transfer.

The 20-year-old impressed in his debut Bundesliga campaign for RB Leipzig, scoring 13 goals.

Arsenal are very much in the mix to sign RB Leipzig striker, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT. The Slovenia international has enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Bundesliga club, which has seen his release clause soar amid interest from top European sides, including Manchester United and PSG.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his debut Bundesliga campaign, scoring 14 goals in 31 games for Leipzig and averaging a successful hit every 109 minutes. Sesko’s agent was recently spotted in Manchester, attending United's game at Old Trafford, as the forward continues to weigh his options for the upcoming season.

Sesko moved to Leipzig last summer after spending four seasons at RB Salzburg. Despite making only 21 starts for the German side this campaign, the Slovenian is one of the most-wanted forwards in the upcoming transfer window, and many Premier League clubs would be ready to break the bank for his signature.

Sesko’s Release Clause Soars Amid Arsenal Interest

His agent has already held meetings in London

After an excellent season for Leipzig, Sesko’s release clause increased, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

He said:

"The Benjamin Sesko situation is interesting, but it's true Arsenal are firmly in the mix. Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are the other clubs to watch. "Sesko's release clause is variable and, due to his excellent form, is understood to have risen from €50m to above €60m. “His agent was recently at Old Trafford and has previously held meetings in London."

In what could be one of the biggest deals of the summer, Sesko’s transfer in the next few months seems inevitable, as many top Premier League sides could benefit from his goalscoring abilities.

Especially Arsenal, after both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah had underwhelming years under Mikel Arteta. The duo only accumulated nine Premier League goals this season as the Gunners turned to Kai Havertz to lead the attack in the final part of the campaign.

Seven Arsenal Players Could Leave

Eddie Nketiah is one of the names who may leave the Emirates

Arteta reassured that Jesus’ future at Arsenal is safe despite a poor season, but Nketiah and six other players are nearing the end of their spell at the Emirates. The Gunners are set to listen to offers for Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson, as well as Nketiah, according to The Mirror.

Arsenal are looking to raise funds for new signings and are ready to trim down the squad after last summer's departures, which saw the likes of Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, and Folarin Balogun leave.

The Gunners are also in the market for a holding midfielder to replace Thomas Partey, whose deal with the club expires in 2025. According to TuttoMercato, Arsenal are targeting Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and have already made the first bid for the Spaniard. Reportedly, Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old, who shares play-style similarities with Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

