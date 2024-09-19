Arsenal are in early discussions with Gabriel Magalhaes over a new contract as they look to extend the Brazilian’s stay at the Emirates beyond 2027, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners appear to have identified Gabriel as a priority for a contract extension soon after announcing Mikel Arteta’s renewal, but they have yet to ramp up talks to secure the 26-year-old’s long-term future.

According to Romano, Arsenal’s talks with the Brazilian are in the early stages but are not yet at a point where a new deal seems imminent.

Gabriel’s recent display in the 1-0 North London derby win over Tottenham may give the Gunners further reason to step up discussions over an improved deal, after his second-half header earned Arsenal three hard-fought points in a thrilling encounter with their bitter rivals.

After the game, the 26-year-old was praised by BBC football pundit Troy Deeney for a ‘monstrous’ performance as he scored his 15th league goal for the Gunners.

Gabriel has started all four of Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures this term and remains one of six players to have played every minute under Mikel Arteta this season, alongside David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, and Kai Havertz.

Gunners Talks at Early Stage for Gabriel

There is nothing imminent

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Arsenal initiated contract talks with Gabriel a while ago but have yet to reach a breakthrough:

"Gabriel Magalhaes was the hero for Arsenal against Tottenham at the weekend. "I can confirm more or less the same - it’s something at an early stage, with nothing particularly concrete so far. For sure Arsenal want to keep all their stars and Gabriel is one of them. It will be a topic in the next months, but nothing imminent."

The 26-year-old, who arrived at the Emirates from Lille in 2020, has three years remaining on his current agreement, which expires in June 2027.

Arsenal may want to reflect Gabriel’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad fairly soon, as, according to Capology, Gabriel is only the joint-16th top earner in the squad, earning £100,000-a-week.

Gabriel has been a star performer for the Gunners since joining four seasons ago, making 172 appearances across all competitions and scoring 16 goals – more than any other Arsenal defender since his arrival in 2020.

Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 1 Pass accuracy % 87.5 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 360

Arsenal ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Leroy Sane

Premier League clubs interested

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are monitoring Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, whose deal with the Bundesliga giants expires in less than 12 months, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League trio are all keeping an eye on the former Man City ace, who could soon end his four-year stay in Bavaria and return to the English top flight, although Bayern are reportedly keen to retain the dynamic attacker’s services beyond next summer.

Sane is coming off a strong season in the Bundesliga, where he contributed 19 goal involvements in 27 appearances for the German giants.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.