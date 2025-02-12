Arsenal are the most likely destination for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Euro 2024 winner is being tracked by several Premier League and European clubs, but the Gunners appear to be in pole position to secure his arrival after the season.

Fichajes claims Mikel Arteta has been insistent on Williams' signing, and the Spaniard himself would entertain a move to England after spending his entire professional career in Bilbao.

The upcoming transfer window is seen as ‘crucial’ in determining the 22-year-old’s next move, with multiple Premier League sides keen on his arrival.

Arteta Wants Nico Williams’ Move

He is open to a Premier League switch

According to Fichajes, Williams’ €58m (£48m) release clause is not considered an obstacle for interested clubs, though his wage demands could pose an issue.

The 22-year-old is reportedly demanding a salary of £300,000 per week, a huge increase on his current £170,000-a-week earnings.

Williams, labelled Arteta's 'dream signing', is said to have no plans to remain at Bilbao beyond this season, despite having two years left on his contract, and has already informed coach Ernesto Valverde of his intention to leave.

The Spain international has been a key player for the Basque club this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams finished the 2023/24 campaign as La Liga’s joint-top assister with 14, alongside Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

Arsenal had a quiet January window, which has come back to bite them, with Kai Havertz now ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in training.

The German forward has joined Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, leaving Arteta without a natural striker for the remainder of the campaign.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,417

