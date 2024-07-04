Highlights Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race to land Bologna central defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has interested the Italy international by presenting an intriguing offer.

Arsenal have been facing competition from the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen for Calafiori.

Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to Italian football insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 22-year-old has no shortage of suitors after his impressive displays at Euro 2024, as Di Marzio suggests Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in signing the centre-back this transfer window.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta seems to have presented ‘a more intriguing offer’ for Calafiori and Bologna, who are facing a summer of multiple big-name departures.

The Serie A outfit could lose as many as three stars to the Premier League in the coming months as striker Joshua Zirkzee and winger Dan Ndoye are being linked with moves to England.

Di Marzio suggests this week could be ‘decisive’ for Calafiori’s move to north London as he is expected to depart his current surroundings for around £43m.

Calafiori’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, is currently working with Bologna to ‘find the best solution’ as his rumoured switch to Serie A rivals Juventus seems to be off, and the Italy international is likely to secure a move away from his homeland during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Gunners Edge ‘Closer’ to Calafiori Deal

Centre-back is set for summer departure from Bologna

According to Di Marzio, Arsenal are getting ‘closer and closer’ to signing Calafiori, who is set to leave Bologna after just 12 months at the club.

The talented centre-back returned to Italy in 2023 from Basel and now looks set to depart his home country again after Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori revealed the Gunners' transfer target ‘will go to a different market’ this summer.

Praised as ‘one of the best left-footed defenders available’, Calafiori had a breakthrough season at Bologna, helping the club qualify for the Champions League as they finished fifth in Serie A, with the third-best defensive record.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori averaged more interceptions than any other member of the Italy squad before their Euro 2024 elimination

Having confirmed the permanent acquisition of goalkeeper David Raya in a £27million deal from Brentford, Calafiori could become the second piece of business that Arsenal get over the line as Arteta looks to strengthen his squad.

Despite a slow start to the summer window, the Gunners anticipate another year of spending after breaking their transfer record last year with the arrival of Declan Rice.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna stats (2023-24) Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 2,796

North Londoners ‘Closer’ to Arteta Contract Extension

Spanish tactician was never interested in Barcelona job

Arsenal are ‘getting closer’ to extending boss Mikel Arteta’s contract beyond 2025, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard has just 12 months left on his current deal, and the Gunners are confident of finalising a new agreement soon.

According to Romano, a new deal for Arteta is a ‘work in progress’ as both parties want to continue working together, despite previous reports linking him with the Barcelona job.

Romano suggests Arteta was never tempted to coach the Catalans as he is focused on his ambitions at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will be looking to continue their chase for their first Premier League title since 2004 next term.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.