Arsenal have spoken to Reiss Nelson and his representatives about a new deal, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, according to the Sky Sports reporter, at first it was only a short-term extension that was discussed with reports from The Athletic on Friday morning now suggesting that a longer agreement is close.

Arsenal contract news — Reiss Nelson

At the start of the month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Nelson had rejected Arsenal's first contract proposal.

The winger's existing deal, which is worth £38,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, expires in the summer.

It's why the Gunners are trying to tie Nelson down to a new contract as they look to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

However, having barely featured for Mikel Arteta's side this season, it was wondered whether he may feel now is the time to move on. With just one game left to play, the 23-year-old has failed to make a single start in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Reiss Nelson and Arsenal?

Sheth says Nelson and Arsenal had been in talks over a shorter deal before developments on Friday.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Reiss Nelson, 10 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, all of them have come from the bench. He is out of contract this summer.

"Now, I'm told that Arsenal had been in talks with Reiss Nelson and his representatives over a new contract, but it was a short-term deal."

Should Reiss Nelson leave Arsenal?

If he wants to be a regular starter, then he has no choice but to. With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka at the club, the former England U21 international is going to find it hard to win a place in Arteta's team.

His two team-mates have arguably been the two best wingers in the Premier League this season.

In the current campaign, Martinelli has scored 15 goals, while Saka has registered 13 times (via Transfermarkt).

The duo have cemented themselves in this Arsenal side, so Nelson hasn't really had too many opportunities to show what he can do as of yet.

If he's happy to provide cover for them and be a squad player, then he may eventually sign that new contract. The fact it could reportedly be for another four years certainly gives him some more security at the Emirates Stadium.