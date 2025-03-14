Arsenal have contacted Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams's representatives over a potential summer move, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Gunners are believed to have taken concrete steps in their pursuit of the 22-year-old as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline with a new winger in the upcoming transfer window.

Williams is under contract at Bilbao until June 2027 but has a reported release clause worth between €60m (£50m) and €80m (£67m).

Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in Williams, with Kingsley Coman facing an uncertain future at the German club.

Arsenal in Talks for Nico Williams

Mikel Arteta keen on the Spaniard

According to Falk, both Arsenal and Bayern are showing interest in Williams ahead of the summer transfer window:

Williams was linked with a move to the Emirates last summer and is reportedly a player highly rated by both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s recruitment team.

The ‘absolutely frightening’ 22-year-old has enjoyed another impressive campaign for Bilbao, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances.

He netted twice on Thursday to help the Basque club overturn a first-leg defeat to Roma in the Europa League and advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face Rangers.

Arsenal are planning a major squad reshuffle this summer and have identified up to five positions in need of reinforcements after finalising an agreement for Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 23 Goals 4 Assists 5 Expected goals 3.5 Goal-creating actions 12 Minutes played 1,690

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Leroy Sane to Arsenal as Tottenham Eye Two Forwards GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano issues updates on Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.