The collapse of Mathys Tel's expected move to Manchester United could allow Arsenal to swoop in for the Bayern Munich forward, The Independent's Miguel Delaney has suggested on X.

Tel has been linked with a Premier League move for much of the transfer window. But with the player snubbing a switch to Spurs and Bayern's deal with United falling apart, it could be striker-shy Arsenal who find a way to land the 19-year-old before the January transfer window slams shut.

Manchester United Move for Tel Collapses

Arsenal are still in the race

Things are moving quickly as the transfer deadline looms. It was reported on Sunday that Tel had decided to join United with 'immediate effect', having previously snubbed a move to Tottenham Hotspur, despite the north Londoners agreeing a £50m fee with Bayern Munich.

However, it has since been reported by Fabrice Hawkins that Tel will not be heading to Old Trafford, with talks between United and Bayern breaking down. Miguel Delaney has provided some further context - while not completely ruling out the United move - by claiming the issue is over whether a loan deal should include an option or obligation to buy.

The Independent journalist also insinuated that the door could be open for Arsenal to swoop for Tel. He said on X:

"I am told Man United are struggling to do a deal with Bayern for Tel, with one of the main issues over terms on an obligation/option to buy. United have been his first choice. May let Arsenal in but a lot to be done on this."

Gunners Deal is Possible

Arteta needs more options in attack

Delaney is not the only journalist considering such a scenario; Florian Plettenberg, who initially reported on Tel's preference to join United, described Arsenal as 'still in the race' after the Red Devils deal collapsed. He said on X:

"No agreement could be reached. Not even in the last 2 hours. Bayern had rejected everything, as reported. Despite the player’s preference to join #MUFC, the move to the Red Devils will not happen at this stage. Arsenal are still in the race, along with other options. Time is running!"

Despite thumping Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday, Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to add more attacking players to his squad with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both sidelined with long-term injuries.

That has seen Arsenal attempt to sign Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins to no avail. With just over 24 hours of the transfer window remaining, perhaps a late move for Tel could provide the solution to Arteta's lack of depth in attack.