Key Takeaways Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, and Mikel Merino are key Arsenal players currently injured with expected returns in early October.

Martin Odegaard is unlikely to feature before late October/early November due to an ankle injury sustained.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also sidelined, but Tomiyasu is expected to return by late October.

Arsenal have had a successful start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, sitting only one point behind the leaders Liverpool while maintaining an unbeaten record. This included a 1-0 away win at rivals Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-2 draw at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Mikel Arteta welcomed five summer signings to improve on last season's second-placed finish. The new additions include Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, and Raheem Sterling.

Calafiori was the most expensive signing of the transfer window for the Gunners, but he is a doubt for the team's second Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. Merino has also been out since the start of the season due to a shoulder injury picked up in training. Here are the latest injury updates in Arteta's squad with estimated return dates ahead of a crucial run of games in three different competitions.

Injury List

Arsenal are without a flurry of key players following their 4-2 home win against Leicester in the Premier League. One of those absentees could potentially be Calafiori, who landed on his knee during the late stages of the game against the Foxes. While it has been suggested that the Italian defender has avoided a serious injury, he is a doubt for the Gunners' Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain despite being pictured in training.

Ben White is also a short-term doubt but will most likely return to the squad before the October international break. Long-term absentees include Merino, Kieran Tierney and captain Odegaard, with the Norwegian unlikely to appear in the next couple of weeks. Here are the latest updates on each injured player, with insights from Arteta on when we can expect them to return to action. Here is the latest Arsenal team news.

Arsenal Injury List - 2024/25 Player Injury Expected Return Date Riccardo Calafiori Knee Injury Early October 2024 Ben White Knee Injury Early October 2024 Mikel Merino Shoulder Injury Early October 2024 Martin Odegaard Ankle Injury Late October/Early November 2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf Injury Late October 2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee Injury Late October 2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring Injury Unknown

Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori started his second Premier League game of the season on Saturday 28th September against Leicester. He played the entire game as Arsenal scored two injury-time goals to secure the three points. The Italian defender landed awkwardly on his knee in the late stages of the game, though, raising concerns that he had picked up a significant injury.

He reportedly left the stadium in tears on Saturday, but Arteta has eased any concerns with the following update in his pre-match press conference against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. When speaking about the fitness of Calafiori and White, he said:

"Those [Ben White and Riccardio Calafiori] are the two players that are in contention and we have to review today. We didn’t do any training session yesterday. He [Calafiori] was a bit emotional after the game. Let’s see how he is today."

Related The Injury That Almost Ended Riccardo Calafiori's Career The Italian was just 16 when his career almost came to an abrupt end.

Ben White

White started the first four games of the Premier League season before he was surprisingly dropped for the away trip to the Etihad Stadium. After Leandro Trossard's first-half dismissal, the English right-back came on at half-time. He was then ruled out of the games against Bolton in the League Cup and Leicester in the league, though, with a knee issue.

As already mentioned, he is a doubt for the game against PSG, but the injury doesn't seem to be a long-term one. In his press conference on Monday 30th September, Arteta said:

“We have a training session this afternoon and we have to review a few players, but overall, especially [anyone] returning, there’s nothing to give back."

Mikel Merino

Merino signed for Arsenal on 27th August on a long-term contract from Real Sociedad. The 28-year-old midfielder was an important squad member in Spain's Euro 2024 winning squad. However, he picked up a shoulder injury in one of his first training sessions for Arteta's side, meaning he has not made his debut for the club yet.

Merino is currently back training with the squad, and it is expected that he will make his first appearance for the Gunners at some point before the October international break. Ahead of the match against Leicester, Arteta provided the following positive update on Merino's expected return date:

“Tomorrow [against Leicester] is too soon. Next week we’ll see,” “He had partial training today. “He’s been working so hard. It’s looking good. It’s about the healing of the bone and how mature that is to expose him to contact basically. “We are trying to keep him in the cage, because he has been pushing everybody - all the physios, all the doctors, everybody! “He is ready to go and he really wants it. I think we are comfortable now to start exposing him with contact and he looked really good in training.”

Related Who is Arsenal and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino Mikel Merino impressed at Euro 2024 for Spain, scoring the winning goal in the quarter-final against the hosts Germany, and is nearing a move away.

Martin Odegaard

Odegaard suffered an ankle injury while playing for Norway during the September international break. It was clear that the awkward fall on his left ankle would sideline Arsenal's playmaker for an extended period of time. It is extremely unlikely that he will feature before the October international break, and a return to the squad is more likely in the later stages of the month or even early November. Before the League Cup against Bolton, he provided the following update on how his injury recovery is progressing in the programme notes:

"It’s been a while since my last programme notes, so I thought I would start with the latest on my injury. It was a bad twist to my ankle, and I damaged some ligaments there, but it’s part of football and now I’m just trying to recover as quickly as I can. I’m moving forward, making progress and I’m feeling more positive every day. I’m working hard and my only thought is to get back as soon as possible."

He added: "Like any player, the first thing I asked the medical team was how long I would be out for, but it’s a bit tricky to say at the moment. In the early stages, it's crucial to get a proper rest and to make sure everything heals well. After that it’s about getting stronger and building it up again." The Gunners face Southampton, Bournemouth, and Liverpool in their remaining Premier League games in October. Following the match against Liverpool on the 27th, Arsenal travel to Preston in the EFL Cup, which might be seen as a good opportunity to reintroduce Odegaard into the first-team setup if he has recovered from his injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko was ruled out of the North London Derby with a calf injury and has not made an appearance for Arsenal since then. He featured in both of Ukraine's Nations League matches in the September international break, playing nine minutes against Albania and 85 minutes against Czechia. On 24th September, Arteta was asked about Zinchenko's injury and whether he is back soon. He said: “I think he will be out still for a few weeks unfortunately.”

The 27-year-old left-back missed multiple games last season, through muscle and calf injuries. Arsenal will be hoping that he can return sooner rather than later and add some much-needed depth in defensive areas.

Related Why Oleksander Zinchenko Changed Shirt Number to 17 at Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko was Arsenal's number 35 for his first two seasons at the club - there's now been a significant change.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu has not featured for the Gunners in the 2024/25 season due to a knee injury. He suffered the knock just before Arsenal travelled to the USA for their pre-season tour. The versatile defender was not able to recover in time to make any appearances during pre-season and has been absent from first-team action for three months now. It is hoped that he will make a return to the squad in late October or early November, though. Before the match against Leicester, Arteta gave the following update on Tomiyasu's injury recovery:

“He had partial training today and he looked good,” “He’s progressing really well and is a little bit behind Mikel, but we don’t know with Tomi because he’s another one that pushes every single day. He’s in a good place now I think.”

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has been out of action since he suffered a serious hamstring injury during Scotland's last Euro 2024 match against Hungary. The left-back was previously linked with a move away from the Emirates, with a number of Premier League clubs interested, but the injury curtailed this possibility.

He has been named in Arsenal's Champions League squad for this season, suggesting that he might be involved at some point before January, when the 'League Phase' of the competition ends. In the meantime, the Scottish defender will continue his recovery and make a return to the pitch before the end of the year. In mid-September, Arteta spoke about Tierney's injury:

"He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way, it’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury. We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, Arsenal and The Standard - Correct as of 01/10/24.