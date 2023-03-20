Arsenal star William Saliba is set to undergo 'another assessment' on Monday as the severity of the Emirates Stadium fan favourite's back issue is still being determined, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners sealed a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, increasing their cushion at the top of the Premier League to eight points heading into the international break, but boss Mikel Arteta was unable to call upon the central defender.

Arsenal injury news - William Saliba

According to French media outlet L’Equipe, Saliba is set to be on the sidelines for several weeks after suffering an injury during Arsenal's Europa League clash with Sporting on Thursday.

The report suggests the problem has resulted in the Frenchman being forced to pull out of contention to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland during the international break.

However, following Arsenal's win over Palace, Arteta insisted that he is hopeful of Saliba returning to contention quickly and that he would have a better understanding of the issue within the next 24 hours.

The Gunners chief has claimed he will find out the full extent of the 21-year-old's back injury, which was sustained in the first half as the north Londoners crashed out of Europe, on Monday.

Saliba's setback comes after Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are in ongoing talks with the defender's agent about a contract extension.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Saliba?

Dinnery understands that Saliba will undergo further tests on Monday as Arsenal look to discover the severity of his back issue.

The injury news journalist believes the Gunners are optimistic that the France international will not be ruled out of action for a prolonged period.

When asked how serious Saliba's injury is, Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: "It's undefined, at this moment. Assessments are still being carried out and he has actually got another assessment scheduled for Monday. Mikel Arteta is hoping to have a better understanding of the severity of the problem.

"Reports from France, following his withdrawal from the French squad, suggest that it could be several weeks on the sidelines. Obviously, there is hope within the Arsenal camp that it won't be too long."

Does Saliba's injury come as a major blow for Arsenal?

Sofascore data shows that Saliba has averaged three clearances, 1.3 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per Premier League outing while also helping Arsenal to keep 11 clean sheets this season.

The comfortable win against Palace was the first time since the top flight campaign got underway that he was not included in the starting line-up.

Saliba has clearly been a huge presence in Arsenal's backline as WhoScored statistics highlight he has been winning two aerial battles, on average, per Premier League appearance.

That figure is only bettered by central defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes, while he has also been contributing in the final third of the pitch by chipping in with three goals and an assist.

Arsenal will be desperate for Saliba, who has been on the club's books since completing a £27million switch from Saint-Etienne in 2019, to return to contention as soon as possible.